Manahawkin man found dead at recycling plant after being compressed by dump truck

Ocean County

BIRDSBORO, Pa. — A Manahawkin man was found dead at a recycling center outside of Philadelphia after police say he climbed into a dumpster and was brought there by a waste truck.

Around 8:41 a.m. on Saturday, police found the body of Kellen Bischoff, 19, in recycled waste at the Total Recycling Facility on Lincoln Road in the borough.

The death is believed to be accidental, but it remains under investigation.

Bischoff, through his tattoos, was identified as a man reported missing to Kutztown Borough police. He was in the area visiting a family member and last seen leaving a nearby house party before his disappearance was reported, the Buck's County District Attorney's Office said in a news release issued on Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family," Kutztown police said on their Facebook page.

Bischoff was seen on video entering a dumpster outside the Dollar General on Constitution Boulevard in Kutztown. The truck then compressed and empties the dumpster's contents several hours later, the District Attorney's Office said.

An autopsy was performed at Tower Health Reading Hospital in West Reading on Monday. No signs of foul play or unexplained injuries were observed on Bischoff's body, the District Attorney's Office said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

