 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man who set himself on fire in Atlantic City remains in critical condition
0 comments
top story

Man who set himself on fire in Atlantic City remains in critical condition

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County News

ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old Somers Point Army veteran remains in critical condition after setting himself on fire before walking into an Atlantic City gas station over the weekend.

The man's wife, Jasmine DeLeon, told The Press that he is being treated for second and third-degree burns and a collapsed lung.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Surgery is planned to remove dead skin, she said.

DeLeon added that he's also expected to undergo surgery to remove mucus and other material from his lung.

Atlantic City police said earlier that the man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into the store at the Gulf gas station in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after midnight Saturday.

Police said “multiple small fires" were started before an attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out. The man, who police said had severe burns, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with “serious, life-threatening injuries," police have said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tear gas fired in protests against Sudan military deal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News