Man who set himself on fire in Atlantic City remains in critical condition

ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old Somers Point Army veteran remains in critical condition after setting himself on fire before walking into an Atlantic City gas station over the weekend.

The man's wife, Jasmine DeLeon, told The Press that he is being treated for second and third-degree burns and a collapsed lung.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Surgery is planned to remove dead skin, she said.

DeLeon added that he's also expected to undergo surgery to remove mucus and other material from his lung.

Atlantic City police said earlier that the man doused himself with rubbing alcohol and used a lighter to set himself on fire before going into the store at the Gulf gas station in the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after midnight Saturday.

Police said “multiple small fires" were started before an attendant from the gas station used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out. The man, who police said had severe burns, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, with “serious, life-threatening injuries," police have said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.