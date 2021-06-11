Man shot multiple times in Cumberland Mall parking lot

VINELAND — A Thursday night shooting at the Cumberland Mall left one man injured, the Vineland Police Department announced Friday.
Around 9:57 p.m., Vineland Police responded to the Cumberland Mall in regards to a shooting.
Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot, police said in a news release.
Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence.
Police said there is no threat to the public because they think the shooting was an isolated incident.
The victim was taken to the Cooper Trauma Unit in Camden where he is in stable condition, police said.
The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Det. Cavagnaro at 856-691-4111 ext. 4322 or Det. Sgt. Ryan Watkins at ext. 4316.
Tips can also be sent to police.vinelandcity.org/tips
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
