 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot multiple times in Cumberland Mall parking lot
0 comments

Man shot multiple times in Cumberland Mall parking lot

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cumberland icon.jpg

VINELAND — A Thursday night shooting at the Cumberland Mall left one man injured, the Vineland Police Department announced Friday.

Around 9:57 p.m., Vineland Police responded to the Cumberland Mall in regards to a shooting.

Upon further investigation, it was revealed that a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in the parking lot, police said in a news release.

Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other and the shooting was not a random act of violence. 

Police said there is no threat to the public because they think the shooting was an isolated incident.

The victim was taken to the Cooper Trauma Unit in Camden where he is in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Det. Cavagnaro at 856-691-4111 ext. 4322 or Det. Sgt. Ryan Watkins at ext. 4316. 

Tips can also be sent to police.vinelandcity.org/tips

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How California’s drought is impacting farmers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News