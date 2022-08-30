Man shot in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot in the city on Sunday afternoon, according to a police news release issued Monday.
Police responded to the first block of South Morris Avenue at 12:55 p.m., due to a report of possible gunfire.
A 43-year-old man from the resort was then found by police on the first block of South Montpelier Avenue, having been shot in a lower extremity.
The resulting gunshot wound was superficial and the man was treated on the scene by emergency-medical personnel and then released.
Those with information about the shooting are being urged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at the Atlantic City Police Department at (609) 347-5766. One can also submit an anonymous tip via text by sending a message that begins ACPD to tip411 (847411).
