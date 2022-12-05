Man shot himself inside Ventnor apartment, police say

VENTNOR CITY — The city's holiday parade on Saturday was delayed for about 15 minutes while police investigated an apparent suicide inside an apartment building.
A resident of 6303 Ventnor Avenue called police at 4:08 p.m., informing police a man was shot. Arriving officers entered the building, finding an unidentified 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Police Chief Jose Fussner said on Monday.
City fire department personnel took the man to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was pronounced dead, Fussner said.
The man appears to have suffered a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound Fussner said.
An investigation is being conducted by police Sgt. Peter Munizza and Detective Kevin Brady, Fussner said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988 or 800-273-8255.
