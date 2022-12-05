 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Man shot himself inside Ventnor apartment, police say

  • 0
Ventnor police
Ventnor police, provided

José Irizarry says they called themselves "Team America," a group of jet-setting agents and prosecutors who were supposed to be fighting the war on drugs. But he says they all knew that war was unwinnable.

VENTNOR CITY — The city's holiday parade on Saturday was delayed for about 15 minutes while police investigated an apparent suicide inside an apartment building.

A resident of 6303 Ventnor Avenue called police at 4:08 p.m., informing police a man was shot. Arriving officers entered the building, finding an unidentified 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound, Police Chief Jose Fussner said on Monday.

City fire department personnel took the man to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where he was pronounced dead, Fussner said.

The man appears to have suffered a fatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound Fussner said.

An investigation is being conducted by police Sgt. Peter Munizza and Detective Kevin Brady, Fussner said.

People are also reading…

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached by calling 988 or 800-273-8255.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Ripley's Believe It Or Not museum to close in Atlantic City

Believe it or not, an iconic part of the Atlantic City Boardwalk is closing soon. The Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum will close on Dec. 31 after more than 26 years of tempting Boardwalk strollers with oddities including shrunken heads, mutant animals and models of unbelievably tall or short humans. The building that houses the museum is an instantly recognizable feature of the Boardwalk. It is designed with a giant globe that appears to have smashed into the front of the building and wedged part of the way inside it. It became popular with families looking for non-gambling entertainment, gamblers taking a break from the action, and curious passersby.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A winter wonderland in Denmark? Why you should visit Tivoli Gardens in December

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News