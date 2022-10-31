Man rescued from waters in Wildwood marina

WILDWOOD — Firefighters rescued a man who fell off a dock and into the water at a city marina early Sunday morning.

City firefighters were dispatched to the Schooner Island Marina at 3:51 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Dan Dunn said on Monday.

The marina in the 5100 block of Lake Road connects to the back bay north of Shaw Island.

Initial reports indicated the man fell into the water off the "E" dock, Dunn said.

Upon their arrival, firefighters found the man in the water. Boat owners at the marina wrapped a rope around him to keep him from sinking below the surface but were unable to pull him from the water before firefighters arrived, Dunn said.

Firefighters quickly pulled the man from the water. He was conscious but "incoherent" when he brought onto and first cared for by emergency medical services, Dunn said.

A city fire department ambulance and AtlantiCare paramedics took the man to Cape Regional Medical Center, Dunn said.

Dunn did not have an update about the man's condition on Monday morning.