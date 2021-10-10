 Skip to main content
Man killed in Atlantic City shooting Sunday
Man killed in Atlantic City shooting Sunday

ACPO
Provided / Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

ATLANTIC CITY — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the resort, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.

At 4:04 a.m., Atlantic City Police responded to a call at 28 S. Georgia Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the acpo.org/tips.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

