Man killed in Atlantic City shooting Sunday

ATLANTIC CITY — A 35-year-old man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning in the resort, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said.
At 4:04 a.m., Atlantic City Police responded to a call at 28 S. Georgia Ave.
Upon arrival, officers found the man with a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the acpo.org/tips.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com
