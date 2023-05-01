ATLANTIC CITY — A man from a Westchester County in New York was killed over the weekend when the taxicab he and five other people were riding in collided with another car, authorities said on Monday.

Almir Pachariz, 49, of Yorktown Height, was pronounced dead at the intersection of Artic and North Missouri avenues early Sunday morning, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

The crash happened at about 3:40 a.m.

The taxi and Tesla collided at the intersection, killing Pachariz and injuring the cab's other passengers and driver.

The cab's passengers and driver were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division.

The Tesla's driver, who was not identified by authorities on Monday, was also taken to that AtlantiCare branch for non-life-threatening injuries.

Information about the crash can be given to the Prosecutor's Office by calling 609-909-7800 or anonymously through acpo.org/tip/new.