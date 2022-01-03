Man, juvenile, shot in Bridgeton

Bridgeton police are investigating a New Year's shooting in which a man was shot in his stomach, while a juvenile suffered a leg wound.

The shooting occurred around 2:26 a.m. at Ivy Square Apartments, police said. Officers arriving at the apartments found a gray Chrysler with numerous bullet holes and a man nearby with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was taken to Cooper Hospital.

Officers also found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Inspira-Vineland. Police did not release any additional information regarding the identities of the victims.

Authorities are also investigating another New Year's day shooting in which several cars were struck on the 100 block of South Pine Street.

Neither press release linked the two shootings.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police Detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips.