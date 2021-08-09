Man indicted for involvement in attempted robbery at Bally's Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man has been indicted by a state grand jury for his involvement in attempted robbery at Bally’s in December, Peter Aseltine, a spokesman for the state Attorney General’s Office said Monday.
Shawn P. Applewhite, 25, of Marlton, was indicted Friday and charged with robbery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Dec. 23, around 7:35 p.m. where Applewhite allegedly attempted to rob a victim, whose name has not been released, while they were seated at a slot machine at Bally’s.
Applewhite allegedly approached the victim from behind, placed a box cutter to the victim’s neck and demanded money and jewelry.
The victim stood up and got into a physical altercation with Applewhite, who then fled without taking any property.
Applewhite was apprehended by Bally’s security as he attempted to exit the casino.
If convicted, Applewhite could face 10 to 20 years in state prison and a fine of up to $150,000 for the robbery charge and an additional three to five years in prison with a fine of up to $15,000 for the weapon charge.
The indictment was obtained by the Division of Criminal Justice Specialized Crimes Bureau as the result of an investigation by the New Jersey State Police Casino Gaming Bureau.
