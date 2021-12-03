Man found dead under car in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A 69-year-old man was found dead Thursday after being trapped underneath a car, Detective Michael Tantum said.
Police responded to the 300 block of Penny Lane and found the man, Peter Lawrence Stone, under the vehicle, Tantum said Friday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Tantum said.
Information as to why the man was under the car was not immediately provided.
The Atlantic County Medical Examiner's Office and Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company also responded, Tantum added.
Police are investigating.
— Eric Conklin
Eric Conklin
