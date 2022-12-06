Man found dead inside Atlantic City hotel room

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found inside a hotel room at Ocean Casino Resort last week.
About 2 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the casino after the death was reported.
Police discovered Shawn Rowell dead, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said Tuesday.
Aristizabal did not have a listed residency for Rowell, he said.
Rowell's next-of-kin was notified, and his death is being investigated, Aristizabal said. The death is not believed to be suspicious.
— Eric Conklin
