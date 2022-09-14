Man drowns in surf off Long Beach Island

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island over the weekend.
The unconscious man was brought to shore around 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to 6ABC.
Attempts to revive him failed, according to the report.
The news station said at the time the man's identity was unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
