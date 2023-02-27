MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County man was fatally injured Saturday after his car drifted off the Garden State Parkway in Cape May.
Olen Jayme, 74, of Neptune, was driving south near milepost 12.4 when the crash happened, State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Monday.
Troopers responded to the crash at 4:19 p.m. Investigators learned Jayme's Volvo left the roadway and struck a pair of trees, Curry said.
The crash remains under investigation, and no other details were available.
