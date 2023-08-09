CAPE MAY — A 45-year-old boater died early Wednesday morning after being thrown from a vessel in the city's harbor near the U.S. Coast Guard station.
Christopher W. Heitman was operating a 17' Sea Hunt in Cape May Harbor with one occupant.
A dredge pipe broke free from its mooring and entered the channel. The vessel struck a dredge pipe that broken free and the operator and occupant were ejected at approximately 2:20 a.m., State Trooper Charles Marchan said.
.
The unnamed occupant was able to return to the vessel.
The Hartman was later recovered unresponsive and pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
