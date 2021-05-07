Man claiming he’s missing Bridgeton girl’s father posts video to YouTube

“I changed her diapers and did everything for her,” he said.

He stated in the video he had been deported from the United States in 2018, but when he was in New Jersey before his deportation he would see her “not every day, but every time I could.”

“Don’t lose hope,” he said.

Bridgeton Police Chief, Michael Gaimari, confirmed that the man in the video is Dulce’s father and that the clips of Dulce in the video were taken prior to her disappearance.

He said investigators have not yet made contact with the father, but have reached out to federal authorities involved in the case.

Jennifer Webb-McRae, Cumberland County Prosecutor, said the YouTube video was brought to the attention of the prosecutor's office shortly after it was posted.

She declined to answer further questions citing that Dulce’s disappearance is still an open investigation.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation that will continue to remain so until such time as we determine who is responsible for Dulce's disappearance,” Webb-McRae said in an email. “We ask the public to continue to report anything that they believe might lead to us determining what happened to Dulce.”