Man claiming he’s missing Bridgeton girl’s father posts video to YouTube
Man claiming he's missing Bridgeton girl's father posts video to YouTube

091420_nws_dulce

A poster offering a reward for information on the location of Dulce Maria Alavez is pinned to a tree in Bridgeton City Park.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The father of Dulce Maria Alavez, the Bridgeton girl who went missing from a city park in September 2019, posted a video to YouTube last week.

Alavez, who was 5 years old at the time of her disappearance, went missing from a playground behind Alden Field in Bridgeton on Sept. 16, 2019, while playing with her 3-year-old brother.

Bridgeton police, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, State Police and FBI are continueing to investigate the case.

The video was posted on April 25, which was Dulce’s 7th birthday.

The five-minute-and-40-second video is a montage of photos and videos of Dulce set to music. When the music stops, a man starts speaking, saying he is Edgar Perez, Dulce’s father.

“As we all know, today is my daughter’s birthday,” he states in the video. “I decided to release this video because it’s been almost two years since she disappeared. I’m really, really sad and hurt. I don’t know where she is. I don’t know who she is with. I don’t know even if my baby girl is OK.

“Just like everyone, I wanna know where she is,” he added.

He went on to say he was in his daughter’s life and took care of her since she was a baby.

“I changed her diapers and did everything for her,” he said.

He stated in the video he had been deported from the United States in 2018, but when he was in New Jersey before his deportation he would see her “not every day, but every time I could.”

“Don’t lose hope,” he said.

Bridgeton Police Chief, Michael Gaimari, confirmed that the man in the video is Dulce’s father and that the clips of Dulce in the video were taken prior to her disappearance.

He said investigators have not yet made contact with the father, but have reached out to federal authorities involved in the case.

Jennifer Webb-McRae, Cumberland County Prosecutor, said the YouTube video was brought to the attention of the prosecutor's office shortly after it was posted.

She declined to answer further questions citing that Dulce’s disappearance is still an open investigation.

“This is an active, ongoing investigation that will continue to remain so until such time as we determine who is responsible for Dulce's disappearance,” Webb-McRae said in an email. “We ask the public to continue to report anything that they believe might lead to us determining what happened to Dulce.”

Anyone with information may call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033. Tips also can be sent anonymously by texting to tip411 with Bridgeton or CCPOTIP in the subtext.

Officials will not ask about immigration status if a resident is a witness in this matter, officials said.

