Man charged in March 2021 homicide in Bridgeton

A man has been charged in connection to a March 2021 homicide in Bridgeton.

The Bridgeton Police Department announced in a Facebook post Monday that it and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office had charged Donavan Watts with the murder of Aaliyah Eubanks.

They also charged Watts, a 35-year-old man from Millville, with conspiracy to commit murder.

Law enforcement alleged they are confident that Watts did not act alone and said they have identified other persons of interest concerning the homicide.

Watts is currently incarcerated in the Atlantic County Jail.

Eubanks, aged 19, was shot multiple times in the upstairs section of her apartment on South Burlington Road on March 16, 2021. Bridgeton police located Eubanks after responding to reports of shots fired. A 13-year-old had first told police that her nephew’s mother had been shot. Eubanks was the mother of a 1-year-old child, police said, at the time of her death.

Eubanks’ mother, Jennifer Williams-Crosell, organized a rally and march in Bridgeton during May 2021, where people gathered to commemorate Eubanks and other victims of gun violence in the city.

A group of mothers who had lost children gathered by the Bridgeton riverfront for an En Blanc dinner in honor of their late loved ones on May 1, 2022.

Those with further information about the case are urged to call Bridgeton Police Sgt. Bagley (856) 451-0033 or Det. Stockbridge of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 453-0486.

One can visit bpd.tips or ccpo.tips to leave anonymous tips for the Bridgeton police or Prosecutor’s Office, respectively.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

