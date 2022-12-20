 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in North Wildwood burglary

Police have made an arrest in a North Wildwood burglary case.

Edwin Reyes-Perez, 25, was arrested Friday by North Wildwood Detective Joseph Kopetsky, according to a police news release. His arrest is related to a Nov. 21 incident during which somebody is said to have entered a residence around East 26th Avenue when no one was home and taken $1,000 in cash.

Police alledge that they viewed video surveillance of a person entering the residence through a window which led them to identify Reyes-Perez as a person of interest.

Reyes-Perez, a North Wildwood residence, was charged with burglary and theft and placed on a summons.

The North Wildwood Police Department advised residents in the release to lock their doors and windows before they leave their homes.

