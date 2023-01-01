 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man arrested in alleged Egg Harbor Township burglary Saturday

Egg Harbor Township police car

An Egg Harbor Township police vehicle in 2020.

 Press archives

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A man was arrested during an alleged burglary Saturday night.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a house on the 100 block of Jasmine Road at around 7:16 p.m., according to a police news release. The accused, 31-year-old Kevin Wang, was arrested without incident as he allegedly left the house after police on scene had established a perimeter around the residence.

Officers Tahsin Chowdhury, Nate Lahr, Michael Merkh and Frank Nastasi assisted in the arrest and search for other suspects. A K-9 unit from the Hamilton Township Police Department also aided in the arrest and helped search the house.

Wang, who is from the township, has been charged with burglary and theft, as well as criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools. He was being held at the Atlantic County jail. There was no indication in the news release that another suspect in the alleged burglary had been identified.

Officer Luke Curran and Detective Sgt. Richard Vogt are investigating the case.

