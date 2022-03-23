Man arrested for stabbing in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man from the resort was arrested after allegedly stabbing somebody several times Tuesday morning.

Officers from the department responded to the 2800 block of the Boardwalk at 10:49 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed, according to police.

Police Officer Huan Le found at the scene a 63-year-old victim bleeding heavily from stab wounds to his torso. Police said witnesses to the incident reported seeing the suspect, Ronald Aponte, stab the victim several times before putting the knife into a trashcan and fleeing the scene eastward on the Boardwalk.

Police obtained a description and the address of Aponte and learned that Aponte and the alleged victim were acquaintances.

Officers John Bell and Zion Pitts found Aponte at his address and brought him into custody without incident. The victim was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division to receive treatment for life-threatening stab wounds.

Police said that Aponte, a 64-year-old man from Atlantic City, has been charged with attempted murder; aggravated assault; unlawful possession of a weapon; and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes.

Aponte is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.