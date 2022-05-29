Man arrested for North Wildwood assault

Police have made an arrest for a North Wildwood assault, a video of which is reportedly circulating on social media.
A man was punched in front of Flip Flopz Bar & Grill at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, the North Wildwood Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday morning. Video of the assault, police said, is circulating on social media.
Matthew Wagner, a 26-year-old resident of the Williamstown section of Monroe Township, Gloucester County, has been arrested in relation to the assault. Police allege Wagner hit the victim outside the bar, rendering him unconscious, and then fled the scene on foot. They said they apprehended Wagner shortly after the alleged assault in the city’s Anglesea neighborhood.
Wagner has been charged with aggravated assault and obstruction. He was placed on a summons, police said, in accordance with state criminal-justice-reform guidelines.
The Facebook post stressed that Wagner has only been charged and is innocent until proven guilty.
People are also reading…
Police said the man who was punched refused medical treatment.
Contact Chris Doyle
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.