Man arrested for North Wildwood assault

Police have made an arrest for a North Wildwood assault, a video of which is reportedly circulating on social media.

A man was punched in front of Flip Flopz Bar & Grill at around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, the North Wildwood Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday morning. Video of the assault, police said, is circulating on social media.

Matthew Wagner, a 26-year-old resident of the Williamstown section of Monroe Township, Gloucester County, has been arrested in relation to the assault. Police allege Wagner hit the victim outside the bar, rendering him unconscious, and then fled the scene on foot. They said they apprehended Wagner shortly after the alleged assault in the city’s Anglesea neighborhood.

Wagner has been charged with aggravated assault and obstruction. He was placed on a summons, police said, in accordance with state criminal-justice-reform guidelines.

The Facebook post stressed that Wagner has only been charged and is innocent until proven guilty.

Police said the man who was punched refused medical treatment.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.