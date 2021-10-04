 Skip to main content
Man arrested for having loaded gun in Atlantic City
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A Mays Landing man was arrested Thursday while members of the Atlantic City Task Force were investigating illegal possession of weapons, Lt. Kevin Fair said Monday.

On Thursday, members of the task force, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from local, county and state agencies, arrested Donald Segar Jr., 29, at Indiana and McKinley avenues in the resort.

While being apprehended, Segar was found to have a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Segar has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

