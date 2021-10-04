Man arrested for having loaded gun in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A Mays Landing man was arrested Thursday while members of the Atlantic City Task Force were investigating illegal possession of weapons, Lt. Kevin Fair said Monday.
Support Local Journalism
On Thursday, members of the task force, which is comprised of law enforcement officers from local, county and state agencies, arrested Donald Segar Jr., 29, at Indiana and McKinley avenues in the resort.
While being apprehended, Segar was found to have a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants.
Segar has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition and possession of a large capacity magazine.
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Molly Shelly
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.