Man and juvenile shot in Bridgeton

Bridgeton police are investigating two separate New Year's Day shootings, including one in which a man was shot in his stomach, while a juvenile suffered a leg wound.

The shooting occurred around 2:26 a.m. at Ivy Square Apartments, police said. Officers arriving at the apartments found a gray Chrysler with numerous bullet holes and a man nearby with a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers also found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Inspira Medical Center Vineland. Police did not release any additional information regarding the identities of the victims.

Authorities also released information Monday on a shooting New Year's day in which several cars were struck on the 100 block of South Pine Street. No one was injured in the second shooting.

Police did not link the events in their press releases, but did ask for the public's help in both cases.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Bridgeton Police Detectives, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips.