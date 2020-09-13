ATLANTIC CITY — A 69-year-old man was charged Sunday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marketa Thorpe, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced.
Maximo Santiago was arrested shortly after Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call at 11:24 a.m. Saturday in reference to a victim with a gunshot wound on Belfield Avenue following a neighborhood dispute, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Police found Thorpe with a gunshot wound in the torso. She was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, where she died, the Prosecutor's Office said.
In addition to the murder charge, Santiago was charged with second-degree possession of a weapon, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree certain persons not to have weapons, the Prosecutor's Office said. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail while awaiting a detention hearing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com.
