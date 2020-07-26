ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it's investigating the early Sunday morning fatal shooting of a 34-year old man in the resort.
According to a release from the prosecutor's office, Atlantic City Police officers responded to a 911 call at 12:57 a.m. at the corner of Kentucky and Atlantic avenues. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified man who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiners Office conducted an autopsy and determined the cause of death as gunshot wounds and the manner of death a homicide, the release said.
The investigation by detectives of the Major Crimes Unit of the Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office website at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.
People also can call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
