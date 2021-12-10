Man, 33, injured in Atlantic City shooting

Press staff report
ATLANTIC CITY - Police said a man, 33, was found shot on South Florida Avenue Thursday evening.
The shooting was reported 8:50 p.m. The victim, who police have not identified, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
