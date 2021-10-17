Man, 21, arrested after shooting at car with infants in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was shot Saturday, with a suspect arrested by city police shortly thereafter.
Police said Joshua Ford, 21, of Atlantic City, shot a 27-year-old man from Pleasantville on Saturday afternoon. Police said Ford failed to stop when approached by police and discarded a handgun while running away, which police later recovered. Ford was then arrested by police without incident.
Police said a Violent Crimes Unit investigation indicated that Ford shot at a car with multiple people inside, including the shooting victim and two infants, on the 1600 block of Caspian Avenue.
Police said the occupants of the car were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and the gunshot victim didn't have life-threatening injuries.
Police said Ford has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and related charges.
Ford was remanded to the Atlantic County jail, police said. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney.
