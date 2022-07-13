Malnourished beagles found off parkway in Ocean County

Two beagles were found in poor health off the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County last week, according to the Associated Humane Societies Community Shelters.

The first beagle, a male now named Brian, was discovered by a driver July 6 in a patch of woods near the parkway entrance in Waretown, AHS wrote on its website. Shortly thereafter, a second, female beagle, now named Brianne, was found in the same location and taken to the county shelter.

Both beagles were taken in by the Associated Humane Societies' Popcorn Park facility in Lacey Township.

Brian is described by AHS as being in “desperately poor health.” He is said to be an older dog that has experienced “severe neglect for quite some time” and is suffering from dental disease, demodex mange and emaciation. He has undergone bloodwork that has shown him to be anemic and in the early stages of renal failure, AHS said.

While AHS said Brianne, who appears younger, is much healthier than Brian, her overall condition was still characterized as “poor.” The organization noted that she had cherry eye, a skin condition and symptoms of having experienced general neglect, such as having an unclean coat and overgrown nails.

AHS praised Brian and Brianne for their resilience while condemning those presumed to have abandoned the dogs. Anyone with information about the dogs or who might have previously owned them can email office@ahsppz.org or call AHS at 609-693-1900.