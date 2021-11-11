Majority on Northfield Council backs allowing cannabis sales

At a workshop meeting Tuesday, Democratic Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden and Republican Dave Notaro also indicated they would support the ordinance, while Council members Brian Smith and Greg Dewees, both Republicans, said they would vote no.

Throughout discussions this year, Smith has maintained that cannabis is more dangerous than supporters of legalization admit, arguing that allowing sales will invite problems and increase the number of young people getting high.

Utts has cited the potential economic benefit, seeing cannabis sales as a way to encourage local investment that will spill over to other businesses as well. He argued that the only difference to having a cannabis shop in a Northfield shopping center and one down the road in another community will be that Northfield will not get the tax revenue.

“It’s going to happen. Somebody’s going to make money on this,” Utts said. Marijuana is already in town, he said, and legal cannabis will be here soon.

As proposed, Northfield plans to charge 2% on local cannabis sales, and charge a fee for each license. Because the state rules are aimed at encouraging small businesses, the planned ordinance would include a $500 application fee, which would not be refundable, and an additional charge of $2,000 if the license is approved at the state level.

