Majority on Northfield Council backs allowing cannabis sales

NORTHFIELD — Northfield’s on-again, off-again plan to allow cannabis sales on Tilton Road seems back on the road to approval.
Five of the seven members of the Northfield City Council indicated they would support an ordinance, now set for introduction at the next meeting Nov. 23.
At the Tuesday City Council meeting, Councilman Frank Perri Jr. said he supported the proposal, but did not want to go through the expense of drafting an ordinance if there were not at least five votes in favor.
“I have some reservations if it’s going to cost us a lot of money and it’s not going to move forward,” Perri said.
Four yes votes could pass an ordinance, but he said it would need at least five to override a veto from Mayor Erland Chau.
Earlier this year, Chau was the tie-breaker for a divided council, trying to approve a local ordinance before an August deadline. At that time, Council President Tom Polistina pushed for Northfield to ban cannabis sales, at least until the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved the framework for the newly legal market.
Since then, Polistina volunteered to serve as the lone Republican on a three-person council committee to recommend local rules for cannabis sales, joining Perri and Councilman Paul Utts, both Democrats.
At a workshop meeting Tuesday, Democratic Councilwoman Barbara Anne Madden and Republican Dave Notaro also indicated they would support the ordinance, while Council members Brian Smith and Greg Dewees, both Republicans, said they would vote no.
Throughout discussions this year, Smith has maintained that cannabis is more dangerous than supporters of legalization admit, arguing that allowing sales will invite problems and increase the number of young people getting high.
Utts has cited the potential economic benefit, seeing cannabis sales as a way to encourage local investment that will spill over to other businesses as well. He argued that the only difference to having a cannabis shop in a Northfield shopping center and one down the road in another community will be that Northfield will not get the tax revenue.
“It’s going to happen. Somebody’s going to make money on this,” Utts said. Marijuana is already in town, he said, and legal cannabis will be here soon.
As proposed, Northfield plans to charge 2% on local cannabis sales, and charge a fee for each license. Because the state rules are aimed at encouraging small businesses, the planned ordinance would include a $500 application fee, which would not be refundable, and an additional charge of $2,000 if the license is approved at the state level.
There would be a $2,500 renewal fee each year.
The ordinance would not allow cannabis cultivation anywhere in the city, Utts said.
Businesses would pay an extra $1,000 for a delivery license, Utts said, but that option would only be open to businesses with a storefront.
Hours of operation would be 9 a.m. until 10 p.m., he said, matching the opening times for retail alcohol sales. There would be three licensed businesses, he said, adding that legal cannabis is a new idea for New Jersey.
“People are afraid of it and anxious about this coming to Northfield,” he said. “Once the initial hoopla is over with, it will be just another retail store.”
Once residents are comfortable with local sales, he said, the city could consider increasing the number of licenses.
The proposal calls for retail sales on Tilton Road, running from the Dunkin’ Donuts to the border of Egg Harbor Township just passed the Pizza Hut, a densely developed stretch of less than a mile. Utts said there are several vacant businesses available in the commercial district.
Northfield originally introduced an ordinance to allow cannabis sales in June. At that time, Dewees said yes and Polistina said no.
On Tuesday, several residents spoke against allowing cannabis sales in town.
“Is it legal? Yes. Is it right? No,” said one of the speakers.
One speaker favored the proposal and said the shops will bring new business to the commercial district.
The new ordinance is set to be introduced on Nov. 23, with a public hearing and final vote on Dec. 14.
Two supporters of the ordinance lost their bid for reelection this year. After new members are sworn in at a reorganization meeting in January, which has not yet been scheduled, Utts will be the lone Democrat on City Council.
