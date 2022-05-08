Majority around Atlantic City appear to want to uphold Roe v. Wade

The recent leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion that indicates the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision may be overturned has stirred up anger and action in South Jersey among those concerned about the future of women’s reproductive and abortion rights in the United States.

Talks of weakening or overturning Roe v. Wade have been occurring almost since the decision giving women the right to abortion was first rendered. But the document leaked Tuesday suggests the court could be ready to undo nearly 50 years of abortion rights.

“They’re forcing women to have children,” said Naomi Hall, of Atlantic City, who believes if the Supreme Court does reverse the decision, women will turn to “old-fashioned methods” to perform “at-home” abortions, which could cause harm to not only pregnant women but to unborn children.

“They’re only going to kill people, and it’ll cost the states more money,” said Hall, 64, who added she believes the number of children placed for adoption, foster care or other juvenile-based programs will also rise. “The area is already bad now. It could be much worse if we can’t provide for our children.”

Walking with Hall through Tanger Outlets The Walk on Wednesday was Fred Davis, who shared Hall’s view.

“I’m a man, but I don’t think that we should be telling women what to do with their bodies,” he said.

Davis said at the very least, women who are impregnated due to rape or incest should have a choice.

The worry for abortion rights supporters like Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, a Democrat, is that the end of legal abortions will put women’s lives at risk.

“Overturning Roe vs. Wade won’t stop abortion. It will stop safe abortion,” said Fitzpatrick. “It will put women’s lives at risk — working, middle-class women — because those who can afford it will be able to travel to states where they can get the health care they need.”

New Jersey has laws protecting women’s reproductive rights, including the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law in January. The act codifies a woman’s right to an abortion under the state’s laws. It also guarantees access to contraception and other reproductive health care in regards to pregnancy.

Even so, abortion rights supporters are worried that could change.

“We are fortunate that New Jersey has codified abortion rights, but who knows what will happen if Republican legislators post anti-abortion bills and somehow get them passed,” said Fitzpatrick.

Abortion rights groups worry that at least 26 states will limit or exterminate abortion rights if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Fitzpatrick said there was a “great energy rising” from supporters of abortion and reproductive rights wanting their voices heard during a rally Thursday night outside the Mays Landing office of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.

Fitzpatrick organized the rally with help from Victoria Dudling, debate/forum and election observer coordinator for the Atlantic County League of Women Voters.

About 75 people attended, including some from the South Jersey Democratic Women’s Forum, Atlantic County Democrats, Cape May Indivisible, Atlantic County Our Revolution and other organizations. Atlantic City Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidates Carolyn Rush and Tim Alexander also attended.

“It seems fitting to use that location, where as a Democrat, Jeff Van Drew wholeheartedly supported Roe v. Wade, vowed to defend it and had a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood,” said Fitzpatrick as to why they chose the congressional office as the site of the rally. “Now, as a Republican, he supports overturning the law.”

Van Drew declined through a spokesperson to speak about his position on Roe v. Wade. The congressman was unaware of the rally, a representative said Friday.

Van Drew has expressed anger about the leak of the Supreme Court document and said the court’s decision could change.

Protesters said what they see as the congressman’s avoidance of the issue has them fearing his unconfirmed stance may jeopardize the state’s abortion laws.

Van Drew’s views on abortion have shifted in recent years to pro-life, anti-abortion, according to information on the Voter’s Self Defense System website.

“It’s kind of frightening. It would be a big setback for women’s rights,” said French tourist Mona Renoux, 25, who was visiting Atlantic City this week.

Renoux, who was drinking coffee at the Starbucks at The Walk Wednesday afternoon, said in France, abortion was legalized in 1975, just two years after Roe v. Wade.

Abortion is legal in France up to 14 weeks, although officials still debate whether that should be lowered to 12 weeks, Renoux said.

Renoux said “there’s no going back” when it comes to making abortions illegal in an already legal system, and that she “couldn’t even imagine” how women in the United States are feeling right now.

“I feel so bad, and I hope it won’t happen, but what can a French woman like myself do about it?” Renoux said.

Domenica Gomez, 22, said she disagrees with any decision that would end abortion rights.

“The woman has a right to choose. It’s her body,” said Gomez, who added women will find ways to have abortions illegally. “It’s better do it legal and safe.”

President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the “basic fairness and the stability of our law demand” that the court not overturn Roe.

“Abortion is health care, private and will continue, legal or not,” said Fitzpatrick. “The difference is, will women again die because a minority of well-placed individuals have decided they think they know better than the woman who will suffer the consequences of their decisions?”

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

