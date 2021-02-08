"Major" beach erosion in six South Jersey towns after last week's nor'easter

Days of a pounding onshore wind and large waves chewed up parts of the Jersey Shore.

Cliffs of sand and "major" beach erosion were reported in six South Jersey shore towns from the four day long nor'easter Jan. 31 to Feb. 3.

A report from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection classify Holgate and Loveladies section of Long Beach Township, Harvey Cedars, Beach Haven, parts of Atlantic City, parts of North Wildwood and Sea Breeze, in Fairfield Township of having major erosion.

"(Major erosion) consists of significant or total beach berm loss and/or significant erosion and scarping of the dunes," the report read.

In Atlantic City, the inlet jetty through the Ventnor border all sustained major beach erosion, with up to 140 feet of sloped beach erosion. North Wildwood, no stranger to severe beach erosion reported major erosion from 2nd Avenue to the Wildwood Border. The city's sand backpacking operation, where sand is removed from a permitted borrow area, moved to another area and then make level, was impacted as the route to transport the sand was damaged.