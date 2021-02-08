'Major' beach erosion in 6 South Jersey towns after last week's nor'easter

WATCH NOW: What exactly are nor'easters? While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flood…

The severe weather left the state's beaches so battered that New Jersey wants emergency funding from the federal government to fix the damage.

But that money is not likely to materialize.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said last week's nor'easter doesn't appear likely to qualify as the sort of “extraordinary storm event” necessary to free up emergency reconstruction aid.

Shawn LaTourette, acting commissioner of New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection, wrote to the Army Corps on Monday asking for money and technical support to repair the worst-hit areas of the shore.

These include beaches in nine towns that a DEP inspection deemed to have suffered severe erosion.

Another 18 beach towns suffered moderate erosion from the storm, which saw wave heights between 6 to 12 feet.

LaTourette asked the Army Corps to seek funding from Congress if money is not available right away for the beach work, which he wants to see completed by the second quarter of this year.

Steve Rochette, a spokesman for the Army Corps, said the agency is reviewing the request.