Maisha Moore named deputy executive director of CRDA

ATLANTIC CITY — A familiar face is joining the senior staff of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which tapped Maisha Moore, of Pleasantville, to serve as deputy executive director.

Moore has served as chief of staff for a former Atlantic City mayor and has worked with U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

She replaces Rosa Farias, who left the CRDA in March.

This year also saw a change in the executive director of the CRDA, with Matt Doherty stepping down in January and Sean Pattwell being named to the post by Gov. Phil Murphy in March.

The CRDA board approved the pick March 15. Pattwell said he was happy to have Moore join the team.

“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Moore to CRDA,” Pattwell said in a statement Friday. “She brings nearly 10 years of work experience in municipal and state government, and will be proactive in promoting economic and community development initiatives in Atlantic City and throughout the region.”

As the chief of staff to former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., Moore directed the day-to-day operations of the Mayor’s Office and collaborated with City Hall departments. She also worked with organizations and stakeholders in and out of Atlantic City.

Before that, she worked for nonprofits in grant writing and under Booker focused on Uniform Services, Department of Veteran Affairs, Department of Corrections, the Internal Revenue Service and Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to CRDA staff.

“We are excited to have Maisha join our team,” said CRDA Board Chairman Mo Butler. “Together with our new Executive Director Sean Pattwell, this dynamic leadership team will bring renewed energy to CRDA as we focus on initiatives that will revitalize Atlantic City and the surrounding communities.”

Moore earned her bachelor's degree in political science from Cheyney University of Pennsylvania in 2009. She is a lifelong resident of Atlantic County now living Pleasantville with her husband and two daughters.

The salary for the position was not released.

