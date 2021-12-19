Mainland Regional High School student creates protective casing for vaccination cards

If you ever worry about your vaccination card getting bent or damaged, worry no longer. Joseph D’Alessandro has come up with a solution for it.
The Mainland Regional High School freshman and resident of Linwood has developed a protective casing for COVID-19 vaccination cards.
These protective cases are known as VaxPacks. VaxPacks are essentially a plastic case that protects your card from getting any water damage or being bent.
Joseph, 14, says he and his father, John, got the idea after a surge in the sports card market earlier this year.
“Around Easter time of this year, the sports card market took a major jump in regards to pricing, so my dad and I decided to start going through ours to see if we had any that was any value,” Joseph said. “Then the idea struck that my dad’s vaccination card could fit in a protective casing like the one this baseball card was in.”
D’Alessandro said they are going to continue doing sales on their own through their website and currently do not have a company partner.
“It can be a little much at times for me, but my parents and I are working really hard,” D’Alessandro said.
D’Alessandro set the goal of $1,000 in sales at the start of his project. They currently have made over $5,000.
D’Alessandro took a large sum of proceeds and donated $4,400 to the AtlantiCare Foundation to give thanks and support for their continued vaccination efforts.
Samantha Kiley, executive director for Community Health Advancement and Development at AtlantiCare, had nothing but great things to say about the young man’s creation.
“When Joseph first contacted us, we were thrilled about his idea,” Kiley said. “He had a good solution for an issue many people face, taking care of their COVID vaccination card. It was really special for members of our vaccination team to meet with Joseph the day he made the donation during one of our staff vaccination clinics at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus.
“Our foundation is using the funds to assist with our continued efforts to ensure everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated for COVID. We focus at AtlantiCare on making moments special,” Kiley continued. “Through Joseph’s help, we are increasing awareness about the importance of being vaccinated now, so you can continue to have special moments with your family and loved ones.
“Joseph is a role model for young people about the importance of getting vaccinated and of serving their community.”
Joseph’s mother, Christine, always knew her son would be involved in some kind of business. When he was younger, Joseph was always into sneakers and he would try to make some money by cleaning his friend’s shoes, Christine said.
“I would come home to pairs of shoes on my front porch waiting to be cleaned,” she said.
She added that Joseph and his father would also go to yard sales to try and find things that they could possibly flip on eBay.
“I always knew he’d be doing some form of business,” she said.
VaxPacks can be purchased online at thevaxpack.com and are also available at local farmers’ markets.
