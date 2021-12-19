Mainland Regional High School student creates protective casing for vaccination cards

If you ever worry about your vaccination card getting bent or damaged, worry no longer. Joseph D’Alessandro has come up with a solution for it.

The Mainland Regional High School freshman and resident of Linwood has developed a protective casing for COVID-19 vaccination cards.

These protective cases are known as VaxPacks. VaxPacks are essentially a plastic case that protects your card from getting any water damage or being bent.

Joseph, 14, says he and his father, John, got the idea after a surge in the sports card market earlier this year.

“Around Easter time of this year, the sports card market took a major jump in regards to pricing, so my dad and I decided to start going through ours to see if we had any that was any value,” Joseph said. “Then the idea struck that my dad’s vaccination card could fit in a protective casing like the one this baseball card was in.”

D’Alessandro said they are going to continue doing sales on their own through their website and currently do not have a company partner.

“It can be a little much at times for me, but my parents and I are working really hard,” D’Alessandro said.