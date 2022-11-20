Mainland, Millville faithful flock to see teams battle for spot in first-ever state championship

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — It was a bitter cold battle Sunday as a new age of New Jersey football dawned.

Mainland Regional and Millville played Sunday for a spot in an inaugural New Jersey state football championship — and the Mustang and Thunderbolt faithful were assembled for their team’s potential moment of history

Scores of fans made their way to the South-Central Group IV regional championship Sunday, which was held at Cherokee High School in Marlton, Burlington County. They braved a frigid fall wind enveloping the stadium, but the cold failed to extinguish the passion of a fiery fanbase as their teams fought to reach the newly created state-title match.

Joe Russo had two sons playing in the game. A youth football coach, he too was familiar with many of the other Mustangs taking the field as well. He praised the Mainland coaches for lifting them up to new success and thanked the Mainland cities of Northfield, Linwood and Somers Point for lending community support.

“It’s a good feeling,” Russo said. “It’s exciting to come up here and see them at this point in the season with a chance to play for a state championship game.”

There were plenty of other fans taking pride in their families.

Michelle Blachewicz had a son, Darian, playing left tackle and defensive end for Millville. She was there with Jeffery Borden, whose grandson was playing for Millville. They both expressed confidence in the Thunderbolts.

“We’re supporting our kids,” Borden said.

Shauntey Mace was there to support her son, star Mustang senior defensive back and running back Ja’Briel Mace. The cold was nothing to the pride for her son.

“I feel phenomenal, definitely grateful, happy, proud of him,” Shauntey Mace said.

His grandparents were there at the game as well, noting that Ja’Briel Mace would be a first-generation college student with a scholarship to Villanova University.

The Thunderbolts were looking to strike twice as regional champions under New Jersey’s new playoff scheme. Millville beat Winslow Township 45-35 in the 2021 South-Central Group IV regional championship, a high-scoring outing which saw the Orange & Blue Gang fend off a ferocious comeback effort. During its playoff run this season, Millville had to stage two of its own come-from-behind victories to make it to Marlton on Sunday, including a 10-point, fourth quarter comeback to win the South Jersey Group IV sectional championship over top-seed Hammonton.

Mainland, having just won its first Central Jersey Group IV sectional championship since the 2008 season, was looking to carry that momentum into its match Sunday and build a legacy of its own. It overcame a 14-17 deficit at the end of the first half to topple top-seed Middletown South in its sectional championship game.

These gritty teams typically summon a dedicated fan following and tailgates. While the cold chilled some tailgating efforts, there were some out before the game with a classic pregame layout.

Anthony and Dana Pieretti, of the Mainland classes of 1991 and 1992, respectively, were holding a quasi-tailgate with their friend Jill Campbell, of New York, before the game began. Gathering around chili and warm apple cyder, the group described themselves as “true fans” and reminisced about the days of Mainland football past. Anthony Pieretti said his daughter, now a Mainland freshman, had been on the cheerleading squad youth-football sports team, so he was familiar with some of the Mainland players.

“It’s interesting, because when I was there they were bad. They were really bad,” said Anthony Pieretti, saying wins were rare when he went to Mainland. “It’s nice to see them doing well.”

Both Mainland and Millville hail from the former Cape Atlantic League. While all South Jersey public-school football teams now play in the West Jersey Football League and have been sorted into new divisions, the passions of an intraleague rivalry still lingered in the atmosphere Sunday.

Fogbenro Osunniyi has been on both sides of that rivalry. A member of the Millville class of 1982, Osunniyi had three children attend Mainland, including one currently on the Mainland team. He said he was rooting for the Mustangs on Sunday – and although he thought Millville were the favorites heading into the game, he thought the Mustangs could pull it out with their grit.

“It’s kind of ironic. When I was growing up I went to Millville High School and I used to hate Mainland, because we couldn’t seem to beat them in anything,” Osunniyi said. “And what happens, I had three kids go to Mainland Regional High School.

Osunniyi was accompanied by his niece Kalila Anekwe, a junior at Millville who said she was cheering for the Thunderbolts.

“I get to trash talk a little bit on both sides,” Osunniyi added. “It’s a little family thing here.”

The game was tense at the outset. A series of costly turnovers and penalties on both sides made for a low-scoring affair early and a 6-7 Mainland lead at half time.

Thomas Smith, another Millville fan with two sons on his team, said the team was struggling at the end of the first half. He said he was proud of the team and believed it could play up to its potential later in the game.

“It’s great to see them out here on the big stage, sticking together from playing as 6-year-olds, coming to the high school, winning a regional championship last year, with a possibility to win one this year.”

State football playoffs began in New Jersey in 1974. The tournament had only gone as high as the sectional-level championships, with one public school team in each group winning either a North I, North II, Central or South Jersey title. Additional regional-level championships were introduced for each group in 2018 for with teams playing for unified North Jersey and a unified South-Central Jersey titles.

The 2022 New Jersey high school football season will be the first in which state championships are awarded. The North Jersey and South Jersey champions in each group will play in state title games to be held on the weekend of Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 to be hosted by Rutgers University.