 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mainland High School student struck by car Monday
0 comments
top story

Mainland High School student struck by car Monday

{{featured_button_text}}
Mainland Regional icon
Pete Brophy

LINWOOD — A student was struck by a car while crossing Route 9 on foot heading to Mainland Regional High School on Monday morning, school officials informed parents in an email.

“We are awaiting information on the student’s condition, but we are asking all members of our Mustang family to keep the student and their family in your thoughts and prayers,” reads the email, sent just before 10 a.m.

The student was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, according to the email.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Few details of the accident were immediately available. The student’s name was not released, nor was the student’s home town, sex or year at the school. 

Neither Mark Marrone, the school principal and superintendent, nor Linwood Police Chief Jason Webber were immediately available for comment.

School officials said in the email that counselors were available for students.

“This is all the information we have at this time,” the email concluded. “More information will be shared as appropriate.”

About 1,300 students are enrolled in Mainland Regional High School, which serves the communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield, with students from outside those communities also participating through the school choice program.

Contact Bill Barlow:

609-272-7290

bbarlow@pressofac.com

Twitter @jerseynews_bill

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europeans reconnect with loved ones in US

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News