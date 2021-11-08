Mainland High School student struck by car Monday

LINWOOD — A student was struck by a car while crossing Route 9 on foot heading to Mainland Regional High School on Monday morning, school officials informed parents in an email.
“We are awaiting information on the student’s condition, but we are asking all members of our Mustang family to keep the student and their family in your thoughts and prayers,” reads the email, sent just before 10 a.m.
The student was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City, according to the email.
Few details of the accident were immediately available. The student’s name was not released, nor was the student’s home town, sex or year at the school.
Neither Mark Marrone, the school principal and superintendent, nor Linwood Police Chief Jason Webber were immediately available for comment.
School officials said in the email that counselors were available for students.
“This is all the information we have at this time,” the email concluded. “More information will be shared as appropriate.”
About 1,300 students are enrolled in Mainland Regional High School, which serves the communities of Somers Point, Linwood and Northfield, with students from outside those communities also participating through the school choice program.
