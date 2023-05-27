Calvin Donahue, 19, of Margate, was recently accepted to the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Donahue is a 2022 graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood. He will begin attending West Point in June and was nominated for his appointment by U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd.
Some of Donahue’s high school achievements include being president of the Mainland Support Our Troops Club, captain of the school’s varsity crew team and ranking as chief petty officer with the United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Atlantic City Division.
— Jacklyn McQuarrie
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.