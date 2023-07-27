John Wood is using his musical talents for a good cause.

The 2022 Mainland Regional High School graduate and his band, Local Noise, will be one of the performers at the Concert for a Cause from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Maynard's Cafe in Margate.

Wood is a country singer who has released popular singles such as "Oceans in Nashville" and "Here She Comes."

The lineup also consists of Somers Point duo PettyCash, which mainly play 1990s music, and Margate's Cole Moore, who covers multiple genres. Proceeds will benefit the Dean Randazzo Cancer Foundation.

Randazzo, a 1988 Mainland graduate, survived a bout with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He is one of New Jersey's most successful surfers, and the only surfer from the state to compete in the World Surf League Championship Tour.

"I'm super excited for the event," said Wood, who attends the University of North Carolina Wilmington. He lives in North Carolina and is in New Jersey for the summer.

"We are expecting a huge turnout," the former Mainland baseball player added. "It's just nice to finally be able to use what I've been doing with music for a really good cause. It feels good to give back. We are just so excited."

Randazzo's foundation started in 2001 to promote cancer awareness and provide financial assistance to organizations and individuals with cancer.

The event will feature raffles, gift cards and products from dozens of businesses in the area, including Charlie's Bar and Restaurant, Santucci's Pizza, Anchorage Tavern, Heritage Surf and Sport, AtlantiCare, Two Cents Plain and Mainland Living.

"We want to get as many people out there and as many businesses and sponsors as we can and raise all the money we can for the event," Wood said. "And bring South Jersey together for a good cause."