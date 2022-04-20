 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Main Street Vineland to host Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony on April 29

Arbor Day Ceremony in Vineland

The Vineland 2016 Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony. On the far left is Robert Scarpa, Associate Director of Main Street Vineland. On the far right is John Pedersen, of the Vineland Environmental Commission and a past-chairperson of Main Street Vineland's Design Team. An unidentified person is at the center.

 Main Street Vineland, provided

The seeds for a new beautification initiative will be planted in Vineland next week.

The Main Street Vineland district is planning to have a tree-planting ceremony on April 29 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arbor Day, according to a Main Street Vineland news release issued Tuesday.

The event will take place in the southeast mini-park at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard and will be held in conjunction with the Vineland Environmental Commission. The tree will be planted with the help of the fourth-grade class from Gloria M. Sabater Elementary School.

Environmental commission member John Pedersen, who is also a former chair of the Main Street Vineland Design Team, will be a special guest on the 29th. City, county and state officials are also expected to be in attendance.

After the tree-planting ceremony, people are welcome to help plant flowers along the 600 block of Landis Avenue.

The Arbor Day commemoration is the start of Vineland’s Neighborhood Preservation Program – a longtime beautification and “greenification” initiative. The news release said that the ceremony will serve as the “springboard” for more trees to be planted in the downtown neighborhood and surrounding areas. Donata Dalesandro, the chair of the Main Street Vineland Organization Team, is the coordinator of the project for the Vineland NPP.

J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, Nebraska founded Arbor Day in the United States in 1872 at the annual meeting of the Nebraska state Board of Agriculture. Approximately one million trees were subsequently planted in Nebraska on April 10 of that same year, the Main Street Vineland news release said, reflecting what is written in an article on the Arbor Day Foundation website.

While planting a tree for Arbor Day is a regular event in the city, some leaders in the Main Street Vineland district believe the event Tuesday will lay the groundwork to beautify the entire downtown neighborhood.

“Planting a tree on Arbor Day has been an annual event in Vineland, but this year we want to expand on it to make it the start of a beautification project for the downtown area,” Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said. “Trees add shade and coolness and we have many trees to replace. This is the time to get started.”

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

