 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Main Street Vineland to host Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony April 29

  • 0
Arbor Day Ceremony in Vineland

The Vineland 2016 Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony. At left is Robert Scarpa, associate director of Main Street Vineland. At right is John Pedersen, of the Vineland Environmental Commission and a past chairperson of Main Street Vineland's Design Team.

 Main Street Vineland, provided

VINELAND — The city will plant the seeds of a new beautification initiative next week.

Main Street Vineland will host a tree-planting ceremony at 1 p.m. April 29 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arbor Day, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The event will take place in the southeast mini-park at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard and will be held in conjunction with the Vineland Environmental Commission. The tree will be planted with the help of the fourth-grade class from Gloria M. Sabater Elementary School.

Environmental Commission member John Pedersen, who is also a former chair of the Main Street Vineland Design Team, will be a special guest. City, county and state officials also are expected to attend.

After the ceremony, people are welcome to help plant flowers along the 600 block of Landis Avenue.

The Arbor Day commemoration is the start of Vineland’s Neighborhood Preservation Program, a beautification and “greenification” initiative. The release said the ceremony will serve as the “springboard” for more trees to be planted in the downtown and surrounding areas. Donata Dalesandro, chair of the Main Street Vineland Organization Team, is the coordinator of the project.

People are also reading…

J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, Nebraska, founded Arbor Day in the United States in 1872 at the annual meeting of the Nebraska state Board of Agriculture. About 1 million trees were subsequently planted in Nebraska on April 10 of that same year, the release said, reflecting what is written in an article on the Arbor Day Foundation website.

While planting a tree for Arbor Day is a regular event in the city, some leaders in Main Street Vineland believe the event will lay the groundwork to beautify the entire downtown.

“Trees add shade and coolness and we have many trees to replace, "Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said. "This is the time to get started.”

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian soldiers exposed to radiation

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News