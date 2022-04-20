Main Street Vineland to host Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony April 29

VINELAND — The city will plant the seeds of a new beautification initiative next week.

Main Street Vineland will host a tree-planting ceremony at 1 p.m. April 29 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arbor Day, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

The event will take place in the southeast mini-park at Landis Avenue and the Boulevard and will be held in conjunction with the Vineland Environmental Commission. The tree will be planted with the help of the fourth-grade class from Gloria M. Sabater Elementary School.

Environmental Commission member John Pedersen, who is also a former chair of the Main Street Vineland Design Team, will be a special guest. City, county and state officials also are expected to attend.

After the ceremony, people are welcome to help plant flowers along the 600 block of Landis Avenue.

The Arbor Day commemoration is the start of Vineland’s Neighborhood Preservation Program, a beautification and “greenification” initiative. The release said the ceremony will serve as the “springboard” for more trees to be planted in the downtown and surrounding areas. Donata Dalesandro, chair of the Main Street Vineland Organization Team, is the coordinator of the project.

J. Sterling Morton of Nebraska City, Nebraska, founded Arbor Day in the United States in 1872 at the annual meeting of the Nebraska state Board of Agriculture. About 1 million trees were subsequently planted in Nebraska on April 10 of that same year, the release said, reflecting what is written in an article on the Arbor Day Foundation website.

While planting a tree for Arbor Day is a regular event in the city, some leaders in Main Street Vineland believe the event will lay the groundwork to beautify the entire downtown.

“Trees add shade and coolness and we have many trees to replace, "Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said. "This is the time to get started.”

