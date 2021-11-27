Main Street Vineland announces Christmas parade float winners

VINELAND — Main Street Vineland on Saturday announced the winners of its annual Christmas Parade, held earlier in the day on Landis Avenue.
Floats were judged in two divisions: “Grand” for large floats and “Petite” for smaller ones.
Winners are as follows:
Grand Division:
1st Place: R&R Flaim Next Generation Produce
2nd Place: The Dolores Romeo Foundation
3rd Place: The Scales Team State Farm & Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity
Petite Division:
1st Place: Bishop Schad Regional School
2nd Place: KG & Son Transport
3rd Place: Dixon’s Dance Academy
“The Christmas Parade has long been a Vineland tradition and has always been one of our largest events of the year. The participants, year after year, put in lots of hard work, and this tremendous spirit, effort and dedication constantly shows,” Main Street Vineland Executive Director Russell Swanson said in a news release. “No matter the weather from year to year, it doesn’t dampen the spirit of the participants and those who work so hard to make the parade possible.”
