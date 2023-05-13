Nearly 300 feet of lake frontage in Linwood, which is a lovely community well known for some of the best schools in the area. This home is located with direct access to the bike path - in which residents can walk or ride bikes to all three schools…preschool through 12th grade, the fields/playground, ice cream at Jessie's, central square for shopping and ride to neighboring towns. It's also situated on a cul-de-sac in a desirable & not cookie cutter neighborhood. The fortunate buyer would get to experience from their backyard: year-round fishing, kayaking,boating, paddle boarding, winter ice fishing, ice hockey & skating from their brand new dock with deep seating for Adirondack chairs. Plus 2 firepit areas & two hammock areas. An entertainer's dream indoors and outdoors - comfortably accommodate your guests for events, reunions,and celebrations. Enjoy the lovely lakefront sunrises to the east with a cup of coffee and the stunning sunsets to the west with a cocktail or aglass of wine. A garden-lover’s paradise…marvel at the pristine landscape and finely manicured grounds with over 50 established plant, tree,and shrub varieties/species. A birder’s delight…look for cormorants, snowy egrets, great blue herons, hooded mergansers, mallards, belted kingfishers, black-crowned night herons, glossy ibis, terns, northern pintails, and osprey… view all from your family room or master suite, or sit on the deck or dock as the birds fly by. Hit golf balls from your own tee box before your tee time at one of the 20 golf courses that are all within20 minutes from home. Take in the incredible fall foliage as it reflects across the lake. Read a book lakeside under the weeping willow orblack gum trees. See your property come to life in the evening with tons of outdoor lighting. Just 15 minutes door to door to the Atlantic City casinos, the beautiful beaches of Margate and Longport, and the Ocean City Boardwalk. This home has been renovated 15 years ago byLinwood Custom Builders to top of the line specifications Currently the 1st floor has an impressive renovated entryway, eat in kitchen,Renovated living room & open dining room, a lovely renovated powder room, a beautifully remodeled family room with crown moulding and the most incredible views from every window and the new stairs to the enormous unfinished addition. (keep reading, more details to follow) TheBasement is 2 levels and on the 1st level is a family room area, an enclosed porch with access to the gardens, a full bath room, access to the 2car garage and access to the lower level finished basement which is enormous and also has access to the outdoor oasis. The original 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The 2nd floor addition is framed & roofed for your finishing. There is designed & framed space for an enormous Master ensuite, 2 giant full sized walk in closets, an open ceiling area for architectural interest, huge full bathroom plumbed for 2 sinks, large shower & tub area. Across the hall is an additional bonus room that could easily be a gym, office, nursery, craft room, 5th bedroom or use as desired. Finish this massive suite to your ideal specifications, with an existing balcony and views of the lake from every window…roughed-in plumbing, electric and gas. Master bedroom floor joists of this 5200 square foot home are set to accommodate the 9-foot ceilings of your dream kitchen below. This property is being offered with a Bond Membership to the Mainland Recreation Association (MRA)... after a day at the beach, hit the MRA for a dip in the pool, a BBQ and some pickleball/tennis/basketball! Come experience 9 Dartmouth Lane - nothing else like this spectacular home - Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall - This location offers something amazing for ALL!! See Pictures

