As much as there is to praise about the quality of modern construction and the craftsmen who pay close attention to assuring that new homes blend in well with the aesthetics of the neighborhood, purists tend to prefer restoring the quaint and cozy seashore homes reminiscent of their youth and the family fun they had.
The latter approach also ensures that a buildable lot is not maxed out to the specs allowable by local zoning laws, and thereby tending to leave a property more affordable for younger families seeking to make fond memories of their own.
The home for sale at 202 N. Huntington Ave. in Margate manifests the latter trend, as the current owners prudently restored the three-bedroom, 1½ -bathroom property not only to its original luster, but in a way that maximized its existing space and minimized the upkeep involved in maintaining it.
“We opened it up on the inside,” says the current owner. “We immediately replaced the air conditioning and heating systems, installed low-maintenance siding on the exterior and an outdoor shower out back. We wanted a place that would be super-low maintenance and comfortable, and that’s exactly what we made it into.
“It’s kind of the place where you can come down and immediately be at ease. There’s no work to do.”
The open-floor plan is a concept that has gained widespread popularity among both new and restored properties, and with good reason. It allows for more personable interaction among guests no matter where they are, and eliminates the boxiness that seashore homes from bygone eras tended to have.
The home at 202 N. Huntington — a street with a particularly high level of elevation and less likelihood of flooding — features a modern kitchen with double islands, a large living room with separate dining area, and a room currently used as a den but with boundless potential. The kitchen is equipped with stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops and tiled linen backsplashes. Both bathrooms, including the first-floor powder room, have been revamped, and all three bedrooms and the main living area are adorned with engineered hardwood flooring.
Outside offers a spacious front patio, a fenced-in rear yard with shaded porch and plenty of room for entertaining, and off-street parking for two cars in the driveway.
“We enjoy sitting out front on the patio and talking with people as they walk by,” says the owner. “And we walk or bike to almost everything. I almost never start my car once I’m there because I rarely need to. We can put two cars in our driveway, but most of the time we park on the street, as parking is never an issue.”
The start of the Boardwalk connecting to everything Atlantic City has to offer is just a few blocks east at the Ventnor border. Less than two blocks west of the home is Jerome Avenue Park, which offers lots of open space, outdoor recreation such as public playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and nature preservation under the maintenance of the Margate Parks Department. The home is also in very close proximity to the Milton & Betty Katz Jewish Community Center (see JCCAtlantic.org), which provides lots of social, recreational and fitness opportunities.
A plethora of dining and shopping options are also within easy walking or biking distance, and the Downbeach Express bridge, which connects Absecon Island to Northfield, is also very close by, opening up a myriad of dining and shopping opportunities on the mainland. Huntington Avenue connects with the local public library and Margate’s Bloom Pavilion on its beach side, which provides beach-accessible restrooms during the summer and is the site of many popular summertime events, such as Beachstock and July 4 fireworks.
For more information on this adorable Margate home, qualified buyers can call the direct line of listing agent Paula Hartman at 609-271-7337 or Todd Gordon at 609-553-5098, or the office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach at 609-487-7234. Prospective buyers can also email Paula at redheadedrealtor@aol.com or Todd at todd.acrealtor@gmail.com.
South Jersey home listings for people who need a lot of living space
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $2,500,000
Classic New Construction to be built. Yes, you can have a beautiful custom home built by renowned Brigantine builder, Gary Woerner with purchase of this lot. Located on the bay with breathtaking views of the Bay, Wildlife and those famous Brigantine sunsets. Deep Water, Quick access by boat to the Absecon Inlet and Ocean. Short walk to Beach. This location can not be beat! Build your dream home here! You will be glad you did! Price I based o a 3400 square foot three story home featuring 5 BR/4BA with the option to work with the builder and make all of your own decorative selections.
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $3,500,000
Indulge in the beauty of Brigantine's Bayfront and discover a one-of-a-kind Mediterranean-style home. As you enter through the grand foyer, you'll be captivated by the stunning open bay views, sunsets, and Atlantic City skyline. Enjoy the perfect blend of form and function with a custom kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and ample counter space. Savor your meals with endless bay views from the comfort of your own dining room. This luxurious 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom manse boasts hardwood floors, fireplaces, coffered ceilings, an elevator, designer baths, and custom features throughout, demonstrating a perfect balance of elegance and comfort. Every detail of this home exudes quality craftsmanship and meticulous attention, making it truly exceptional.
3 Bedroom Home in Mays Landing - $420,000
Welcome HOME! Looking for a quiet, serene, private property nestled on a cozy 9.35+/- acres? Look no further!! Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath bi-level home, with laminated flooring throughout open concept dining and living area, spacious kitchen and three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The lower level can be used as another living room, den or play room. The extra-large deck is a great feature for outdoor entertaining and enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Conveniently, located near the AC expressway, local resturants, shopping and less than a 30-minute drive from local beaches.
4 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $879,900
JUST REDUCED, Looking for your dream home near the beach? Look no further than this stunning, large 4 bed/2.5 bath home boasting 2900 sq ft of living space and situated on an expansive 17000 sq ft golf course lot. (Possibilty of 3 lots) With its pristine built-in pool complete with a new liner and pump, you'll enjoy countless hours of refreshing dips and ultimate relaxation. The home also features a convenient 2 car garage, perfect for storing all your beach gear or your vehicles. Inside, you'll find ample living space with plenty of options for customizing to your specific taste. Whether you're looking to create your own dream home or capitalize on the thriving short-term rental market, this double lot property offers endless options! Enjoy the benefits of living close to the beach, with plenty of shopping and dining options nearby. Don't miss this opportunity to own the largest lot available on the island, a rare gem in an ideal location with loads of potential. The house is being emptied of all furniture and personal belongings. Book your showing today!
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,690,000
Among most exquisitely refined homes to ever hit market. This custom Gold coast solid brick palatial property will surpass all expectations including elegant floorplan, room count/size, quality finishes and its exceeding all requirements for space and function. First and second floors over 5,500 sq.ft; complimented by full finished basement (theater, gym, kitchen/bar, craft room, full bath and ping-pong/billiards area). Additionally, 3rd floor suite w/ living room, balcony w/ skyline/bay views, on-suite bed/bath room...all serviced by 4 floor elevator! Total 7 bedrooms/6.5 baths and over 8,000 total sq. ft. 2 offices, sweeping staircase greets you in the 2-story entrance foyer, 3-car garage, MBR suite w/2-way fireplace/sitting room and balcony w/breathtaking views, 4 additional extremely large bdrms (each connected by Jack/Jill full baths). Sparkling new kitchen, possible first floor suite; (however elevator accesses each floor and bdrm suites). 4 updated air conditioners and radiant floor heat on first floor & MBR. This is a MUST-SEE property that CANNOT BE DUPLICATED at TWICE THE PRICE! Additional 360 x 100 meadow front lot also may be purchased next door at $899,000.
4 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $975,000
One-of-a-kind, spectacular home located in one of Galloway's most exclusive neighborhoods, Polo Club Estates. Live like you are on vacation every day in this stunning home. The home is located at the end of this deed-restricted cul-de-sac with an amazing backyard. Your family will never want to leave once they see the private oasis that this home offers including the in-ground pool, hot tub, outdoor pool house with pizza oven, custom-built bridge over the multiple ponds that leads to the screened-in gazebo, waterfall, you've got to see it all to take it in! Then there's the house itself. Get ready to be Wowed! From the moment you walk through the double door front entry, it's clear that this home has been custom designed and built. The magnificent two-story entry foyer is filled with natural light, features a stone wall and gleaming hardwood floors and is flanked by the formal living room and formal dining room both with crown molding, beautiful bay windows, and coffered ceilings in the DR. Then as you enter the back of the home you first see the amazing family room with soaring vaulted ceilings and gorgeous brick wall with palladium windows flanking the fireplace. To the right of this room is the office/library with french doors and to the left is an indescribably beautiful custom chef's kitchen with a huge center island, quartz counters, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances, 2 dishwashers, 6 burner gas range and unique, beamed ceiling. This amazing kitchen also offers a large breakfast area and opens into an equally amazing sunroom with corner fireplace and overlooks the parklike setting which is the back yard. Two way stairs take you to the second level which looks down into the family room. Double doors take you into the enormous master suite with tray ceilings, private sitting area, another fireplace, his and her walk in closets and a totally updated luxurious master bath. There are also 3 other bedrooms upstairs, two that share a jack and jill bath and the other that has it's own private bathroom. Then there's the basement level with has been partially finished that would make a perfect man cave, teenage hangout or guest quarters. There's also a 3 car garage and walk-up attic for additional storage. Roof is less than 2 years old and there is also a solar lease which is only $185 per month. Don't wait to make your appointment to see this home!
5 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,170,000
Nearly 300 feet of lake frontage in Linwood, which is a lovely community well known for some of the best schools in the area. This home is located with direct access to the bike path - in which residents can walk or ride bikes to all three schools…preschool through 12th grade, the fields/playground, ice cream at Jessie's, central square for shopping and ride to neighboring towns. It's also situated on a cul-de-sac in a desirable & not cookie cutter neighborhood. The fortunate buyer would get to experience from their backyard: year-round fishing, kayaking,boating, paddle boarding, winter ice fishing, ice hockey & skating from their brand new dock with deep seating for Adirondack chairs. Plus 2 firepit areas & two hammock areas. An entertainer's dream indoors and outdoors - comfortably accommodate your guests for events, reunions,and celebrations. Enjoy the lovely lakefront sunrises to the east with a cup of coffee and the stunning sunsets to the west with a cocktail or aglass of wine. A garden-lover’s paradise…marvel at the pristine landscape and finely manicured grounds with over 50 established plant, tree,and shrub varieties/species. A birder’s delight…look for cormorants, snowy egrets, great blue herons, hooded mergansers, mallards, belted kingfishers, black-crowned night herons, glossy ibis, terns, northern pintails, and osprey… view all from your family room or master suite, or sit on the deck or dock as the birds fly by. Hit golf balls from your own tee box before your tee time at one of the 20 golf courses that are all within20 minutes from home. Take in the incredible fall foliage as it reflects across the lake. Read a book lakeside under the weeping willow orblack gum trees. See your property come to life in the evening with tons of outdoor lighting. Just 15 minutes door to door to the Atlantic City casinos, the beautiful beaches of Margate and Longport, and the Ocean City Boardwalk. This home has been renovated 15 years ago byLinwood Custom Builders to top of the line specifications Currently the 1st floor has an impressive renovated entryway, eat in kitchen,Renovated living room & open dining room, a lovely renovated powder room, a beautifully remodeled family room with crown moulding and the most incredible views from every window and the new stairs to the enormous unfinished addition. (keep reading, more details to follow) TheBasement is 2 levels and on the 1st level is a family room area, an enclosed porch with access to the gardens, a full bath room, access to the 2car garage and access to the lower level finished basement which is enormous and also has access to the outdoor oasis. The original 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The 2nd floor addition is framed & roofed for your finishing. There is designed & framed space for an enormous Master ensuite, 2 giant full sized walk in closets, an open ceiling area for architectural interest, huge full bathroom plumbed for 2 sinks, large shower & tub area. Across the hall is an additional bonus room that could easily be a gym, office, nursery, craft room, 5th bedroom or use as desired. Finish this massive suite to your ideal specifications, with an existing balcony and views of the lake from every window…roughed-in plumbing, electric and gas. Master bedroom floor joists of this 5200 square foot home are set to accommodate the 9-foot ceilings of your dream kitchen below. This property is being offered with a Bond Membership to the Mainland Recreation Association (MRA)... after a day at the beach, hit the MRA for a dip in the pool, a BBQ and some pickleball/tennis/basketball! Come experience 9 Dartmouth Lane - nothing else like this spectacular home - Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall - This location offers something amazing for ALL!! See Pictures
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $799,900
***NEW LISTING!!!*** "SIMPLY SPECTACULAR PALATIAL MANSION on EXCLUSIVE & EXECUTIVE UP-SCALE CUL DE SAC!!" YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS this Magnificently Appointed NEARLY 5200 Sq Ft BRICK FRONT 2 Story nestled in one of Galloway's Townships MOST PRESTIGEOUS Location's. The Many CUSTOM FEATURES include 5 Bedrooms with 4 1/2 Bathrooms! "A GRAND ENTRANCE with CURVED STAIRCASE and HUGE OPEN FOYER", Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room with TRAY ceiling, WONDERFUL EYE CATCHING 2 STORY SUNK-IN GREAT ROOM bathed in NATURAL LIGHT with Floor to Ceiling WALL OF WINDOWS surrounding your BUILT-IN GAS FIREPLACE, CHEF'S GOURMET Eat in Kitchen complete with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, center island, GRANITE COUNTER TOPPS & slider to the rear 6ft high fenced in yard, 1ST FLOOR OFFICE, 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM with FULL BATH (perfect for in-law suite or AUPAIR!!) AND IT DOESN'T STOP THERE!!! HUGE SUN ROOM/CONSERVATORY (27'11X13.11) Completely surrounded with Windows and vaulted ceilings!! Second Floor Offers OVER-SIZED PRIMARY/MASTER SUITE with Sitting Area, CORNER JACUZZI TUB and Walk in Closet, PLUS 3 additional bedrooms and 2 baths. Other CUSTOM Amenities Include a roughly 2500 SQ FT FULL BASEMENT that you can RIDE BIKES IN!!, 3 CAR SIDE ENTRANCE GARAGE (with second set of steps to the Basement), Recessed Lighting Throughout, VALUTED CEILINGS, GLEAMING HARDWOOD Floors, 3 ZONE HEATING and AC SYSTEMS, all on over 1 ACRE. "COULD NOT POSSIBLBY BE REPRODUCED AT THIS PRICE!!"
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,795,000
**********WELCOME HOME TO LINWOOD'S GOLD COAST ONE OF THE PREMIER LOCATIONS IN SOUTH JERSEY*****DARE TO COMPARE-NOTHING COMES CLOSE! YOU OWE IT TO YOURSELF TO TOUR THIS BREATHTAKING HOME BUILT FOR A KING AND QUEEN! CONSTRUCTED BY WELL KNOWN AND RESPECTED CUSTOM HOME BUILDER PAUL HIGBEE. HOME FEATURES 7 BEDROOMS INCLUDING 7.5 BATH ESTATE MAGNIFICIENT MASTER PIECE TOTALING APPROX 10,000 SQUARE FEET OF EVERY LUXURY AND AMENITY IMAGINABLE! NO EXPENSES SPARED W/ QUALITY AMENITIES INCLUDING MARBLE, STONE, MAHOGANY HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM IMPORTED TILE. SPACIOUS CHEF KITCHEN W/ COMMERCIAL GRADE APPLIANCES IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING AND LIVING A LUXURIOUS CAREFREE LIFESTYLE.SPECTACULAR HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER 1ST FLOOR MASSIVE MASTER SUITE AND LUXURIOUS ENSUITE/SITTING ROOM. INCREDIBLE FULL FINISHED BASEMENT W/ KITCHEN, BEDROOMS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER,MEDIA ROOM, GAME ROOM, WINE CELLAR AND GATHERING ROOMS. LARGE CEDAR CLOSET THE GOOD LIFE EXCELS OUTSIDE W/ A CUSTOM HEATED INGROUND POOL, POOL BAR, CABANA W/ CHANGING ROOM AND BATHROOM WITH SHOWER FACILITIES.CABANA INCLUDES A WASHER AND DRYER. MULTIPLE SLATE PORCHES AND CUSTOM WALKING PATHS, JUST UNDER 1/2 AN ACRE OF MANICURED LANDSCAPING COMPLETE W/ A FENCED IN BACKYARD AND 3 CAR SIDE LOADED GARAGE. PLENTY OF STORAGE ROOMS AND FACILITIES.PLUS AN AWARD WINNING SCHOOL SYSTEM! AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE AND ALL TVS WALL MOUNTED INCLUDED.
5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $1,550,000
8 HOUSES TO THE BEACH!! PERFECT Vacation Home or CASH COW INVESTMENT! Current Owner Airbnb's, Amazing Income Opportunity!! 4000 Square Foot Estate Tucked Away in the Quiet North End, Only A Skip To The Beach With Water Views From Multiple Decks! What More Can You Ask For? The Open Floor Plan Features a Gourmet Kitchen, State-Of-The Art Appliances Including Wine Cooler, Granite Counter Tops and Center Island Flowing to the Dining Area Suited for 20+ Guests. The Spacious Main Floor With Fireplace Makes for Great Entertaining Space. The 3 Stories of Living Are All Serviced By The 3 Stop Elevator. The Generously Sized Master Suite With Sitting Room Features an Opulent Marble Bathroom, Walk In Closet, Fireplace, Wet Bar, and Large Private Deck. Master Junior Suite is Spacious adding Private Additional Quarters For The Growing Family. All Guest Bedrooms and Very Spacious With Great Closets As Well. The Exterior Features Multiple Decks With Water Views, Lush Landscaping, Two Car Garage, and an In-Ground Pool with Patio Surround. 3 Zone Gas Heat & Central Air and Very Well Maintained. Ask the Listing Agent for Weekly Rental Financials.
7 Bedroom Home in Margate - $200,000
If you thought this summer has been fantastic here in Margate, a PHENOMENAL private and "Estate" like opportunity for Summer of 2023 is being offered in this custom 7-BR, 5.5-BA home that is unique and unlike any property in Margate for rent. The home opens to a 2-Story grand foyer, limestone floors, 10' ceilings, living room w/stone fireplace, custom kitchen w/Lg island and dining room. All opens to the amazing private, 15+ft. tree lined and sound wall oasis with a 4000sf (50' x 80') paved patio with a gunite heated salt water pool and an elevated outdoor patio w/fireplace. The 2nd Fl has 4 BR's incl. a massive Master Suite w/ cathedral ceiling, onyx bathroom w/separate vanities and 2 level closet. 3rd Fl features a work out room, den and full bath. The 1st Fl has a sizable den/bedroom with full bath just outside the room. 3 car garage including a car lift with large driveway to accommodate 3 or more add'l cars. **Owner will entertain a longer term lease from Nov. 2022 thru Labor Day 2023** Have to see it to believe it!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Longport - $125,000
For rent JULY 2023 ONLY. Owner is listing agent. Three story contemporary waterfront property on one of the best blocks in Longport. Bayfront, beach block, gym, sauna, elevator, second floor kitchen, two decks, water views from every room.
6 Bedroom Home in Long Beach Twp - $3,775,000
5 Bedroom Home in Ocean View - $1,200,000
Out door... New pool equipment, New landscaping, New sprinklers, outdoor lighting, gutter covers, New concrete around pool, New patio lighting, New skylights, re paint exterior house. Concrete Monuments for property line identification (Survey). Interior... New gas furnaces (2), New carpeting, New bathrooms, New kitchen floors, Stair lift, New wanes coating, New laundry tile floors.
5 Bedroom Home in Seaville - $1,200,000
Out door... New pool equipment, New landscaping, New sprinklers, outdoor lighting, gutter covers, New concrete around pool, New patio lighting, New skylights, re paint exterior house. Concrete Monuments for property line identification (Survey). Interior... New gas furnaces (2), New carpeting, New bathrooms, New kitchen floors, Stair lift, New wanes coating, New laundry tile floors.
5 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $6,499,000
Welcome home to 100 Essex Ave. located in the prestigious LEHYC area of Beach Haven. This rare 100 by 100 oceanfront lot is spacious with 5,148 square feet of interior living. This multi-level house is perfect for family and entertaining as it provides the utmost in privacy inside and out.The gourmet kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, center island and plenty of storage. The dining area is adjacent to the kitchen offering ocean views. The beautifully appointed living room has a fireplace and surrounded by accessible decks.Enjoy peaceful nights in a luxurious master suite complete with office area overlooking the ocean, ensuite bathroom with jacuzzi and walk-in closet. Four additional bedrooms offer plenty of room for family and guests or a dedicated Home Office.
9 Bedroom Home in Abescon - $710,000
*Mother/Daughter Set Up* * Multi-Generational Accommodation* *Fully Permitted Second Kitchen* Welcome home to this custom estate, newly remodeled and rebuilt in 2016. This single family home offers 2 custom kitchens, 9 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms with 1 half bathroom, 5 zone heating and cooling, a backyard oasis and pool cabana w/wet bar, an outside gazebo with built in kitchen area, and much, much more! Almost every bedroom comes complete with its own full bathroom and private balcony. New garage is currently under construction and two separate driveways offer parking for up to 11 vehicles. Centrally located only a few minutes from Historic Smithville, Atlantic City, Seaview Golf Resort and famous NJ beaches. Nothing to do but unpack!!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $1,199,000
Welcome to 504 Pelham Dr, a stunning custom-built 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom brick home located in the desirable Polo Club Community in the Village of Smithville. Built above and beyond the standard, this home is constructed with 2 x 6 beams and a newer roof featuring 2,500 hurricane clips! Offering over 7,000 interior square feet and 1.7 acres of manicured lawn-this home will not disappoint! This home is a true masterpiece, boasting luxurious features and a spacious layout that is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. Upon entering, you'll immediately be impressed by the gleaming Carrera marble flooring throughout the grand foyer. The beautiful custom built curved staircase is an exquisite feature that will be sure to catch your eye!
6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,200,000
SPECTACULAR lake front custom luxury home on a cul de sac. Linwood Gold! Every luxury and amenity imaginable! You owe it to yourself to tour this magnificent home. This Impressive Estate features 6 Bedrooms and 5 Full Baths plus 3 Gas Fire Places Gorgeous Custom Cherry Wood Cabinets Granite Tops Hardwood Floors, travertine marble tile floors, stainless steel appliances, Custom home theatre, fitness room and Incredible Custom Bar overlooking the LAke! Tremendous property for entertaining inc sprawling staircase with marble foyer and balcony. Covered porch over looking lake w/ large patio on ground floor all fenced in with security system throughout the home.Incredible Lake Front Luxury Property Located on a Quiet Cul De Sac. This Property has 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, and is approximately 7800 SQFT +-. It features a Large Upgraded Chef Kitchen, Cherry Wood Cabinets, Multi-Level Granite Counter Top, Massive Center Island with sink, Stainless Steel Appliances, Extended Counter tops with Bar Counter. 3 Gas Fireplaces, Large Travertine Tiles, Hardwood, Carpet, Large Windows Throughout, Home Theater, 2 Car Garage, Balcony Overlooking the Lake. Agent Remarks for more.
7 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $1,099,000
INDOOR IN GROUND POOL, BASKETBALL COURT AND PRIVATE GYM WHILE BEING ON A LAKE! Completely renovated LAKE FRONT custom home offers a contemporary design that hones in on every detail including the exterior brick and board and batten siding. The stacked window design provides plenty of sunlight filling the foyer and entertainment room. Looking up you will see tastefully sought out light fixtures and shiplap on the ceilings. Engineered hardwood runs throughout the home and is easy to maintain. Each dedicated room downstairs provides plenty of space to entertain including custom wall moldings with chair rail. Not to mention,Sonos speakers in the ceiling. The living area offers coffered ceilings and opens up to a custom bar area that features stacked stone, cabinetry for storage, beverage cooler and quartz countertops. The kitchen has exactly what you need when you're the chef of the house including quartz countertops, top of the line stainless steel GE Cafe appliances and plenty of room for seating. To the rear of the kitchen is dining area that overlooks the lake. A full bathroom and bedroom downstairs finish the main level perfectly. Ready for a late night swim? Enjoy your own private interior heated in-ground pool, including an attached hot tub and dedicated bar area. The fun doesn’t stop there! Connected to the pool area is your own 600 sq ft basketball court and a 400 sq ft exercise room/gym. There is a spiral stairwell that will take you to the second floor catwalk which provides access to the second level of the main house and overlooks the pool area. Back inside the main house custom cable railing leads you to a relaxing sun filled loft area. The second floor master suite has a walk-in closet and overlooks the lake with your own private balcony. The ensuite has custom tile throughout, his and hers sinks and a walk-in shower that features body spray jets and a seating area. The interior 2nd floor catwalk overlooks the main level and leads you to your conveniently placed laundry room, 3 bathrooms and 5 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Porcelain pavers, a massive entertaining area completed with a gas grilling station. The lake is yours to use! Go swimming, take the kayak out or let your dogs take a swim. Additional features include 4 zone heating/ac, tankless hot water heater, 4 month old roof, Ipe decking on your front porch, irrigated landscaping, 300-gallon fish tank and 2 car garage with an attached mudroom. You may have the ability to subdivide the lot but it would require a variance from the city because of the frontage of the lot. This home has everything you could want and more, be the first to explore this one-of-a-kind home and opportunity!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $799,900
***NEW LISTING!!!*** "SIMPLY SPECTACULAR PALATIAL MANSION on EXCLUSIVE & EXECUTIVE UP-SCALE CUL DE SAC!!" YOU WILLNOT WANT TO MISS this Magnificently Appointed NEARLY 5200 Sq Ft BRICK FRONT 2 Story nestled in one of Galloway's Townships MOSTPRESTIGEOUS Location's. The Many CUSTOM FEATURES include 5 Bedrooms with 4 1/2 Bathrooms! "A GRAND ENTRANCE with CURVEDSTAIRCASE and HUGE OPEN FOYER", Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room with TRAY ceiling, WONDERFUL EYE CATCHING 2STORY SUNK-IN GREAT ROOM bathed in NATURAL LIGHT with Floor to Ceiling WALL OF WINDOWS surrounding your BUILT-IN GASFIREPLACE, CHEF'S GOURMET Eat in Kitchen complete with STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, center island, GRANITE COUNTERTOPPS & slider to the rear 6ft high fenced in yard, 1ST FLOOR OFFICE, 1ST FLOOR BEDROOM with FULL BATH (perfect for in-law suite or AUPAIR!!) AND IT DOESN'T STOP THERE!!! HUGE SUNROOM/CONSERVATORY (27'11X13.11) Completely surrounded with Windows and vaulted ceilings!! Second Floor Offers OVER-SIZED PRIMARY SUITE with Sitting Area, CORNER JACUZZI TUB and Walk in Closet, PLUS 3 additional bedrooms and 2 baths. Other CUSTOM Amenities Include a roughly 2500 SQ FT FULL BASEMENT that you can RIDEBIKES IN!!, 3 CAR SIDE ENTRANCE GARAGE (with second set of steps to the Basement), Recessed Lighting Throughout, VALUTED CEILINGS, GLEAMING HARDWOOD Floors, 3 ZONE HEATING and AC SYSTEMS, all on over 1 ACRE. "COULD NOT POSSIBLBY BE REPRODUCED AT THIS PRICE!!"
6 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,450,000
If you are looking for the house where you can build unforgettable memories with you family and to call it HOME, your search has come to an end. This house offers everything and more, located in the heart of luxury Fischer Woods development. A unique gorgeous property which has so much to offer; cathedral ceiling, grand staircase, stunning Marble & granite flooring, 6 bedrooms including a huge Master and an In Law suite,6 full baths and 2 half baths, full finished Basement, 2 cedar closets, amazing land escaped front yard & back yard, 16x32 indoor all season heated pool, Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven and Subzero fridge and freezer. Also has a wet bar, green house, 3 car garage, central vacuum, GEO Thermal. The awesome open floor plan makes this house perfect for entertainment and allows plenty of natural light. This is a MUST-SEE house. Words can't give enough justice!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $1,199,000
Welcome to 504 Pelham Dr, a stunning custom-built 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom brick home located in the desirable Polo Club Community in the Village of Smithville. Built above and beyond the standard, this home is constructed with 2 x 6 beams and a newer roof featuring 2,500 hurricane clips! Offering over 7,000 interior square feet and 1.7 acres of manicured lawn-this home will not disappoint! This home is a true masterpiece, boasting luxurious features and a spacious layout that is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. Upon entering, you'll immediately be impressed by the gleaming Carrera marble flooring throughout the grand foyer. The beautiful custom built curved staircase is an exquisite feature that will be sure to catch your eye! Move into the formal dining room is perfect for hosting dinner parties. The beautiful 2-story ceiling with curved accents offers an open, elegant space. The gourmet, eat- in kitchen is a chef's dream come true, featuring custom 42” cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A Subzero standing refrigerator and a Subzero standing freezer with custom wood paneling blends into the space perfectly. Top notch brand new wall ovens, brand NEW dishwasher and two NEW sinks finish off this space. The gold and matte black pendant lights tie into the gold accents through the kitchen. The sliding door is set in the perfect location leading out to your BACKYARD OASIS! The convenient location of your Butlers Pantry is perfect for stocking up for your next party-including a built in wine refrigerator and sink. There is a main floor in-law suite/nanny quarters with its own private entrance and full bathroom. There is also plenty of room to add an elevator for easy access to the second floor. Finishing off the main level, you will find an oversized formal living room with a double-faced gas fireplace and tons of natural light as well as a sunroom with a fireplace and views of your backyard. The luxurious master suite features a spacious bedroom with hardwood flooring, a sun-filled sitting room with an electric fireplace, a magnificent full bathroom with Italian imported Marble from floor to ceiling, a double vanity, Jacuzzi tub and a walk-in shower with steamer-a true spa experience. Two separate walk-in closets with pocket doors and custom built ins as well as a sun filled sitting room with a fireplace. Upstairs on the second floor, you will find four additional bedroom en-suites, each offering plenty of space and natural light. The spacious en-suites offer private bathrooms and plenty of closet space. An added bonus space-use your imagination in your private media room with an electric fireplace-Add a pool table, make it a movie room-the potential is endless! A full, finished, walk up third floor is the perfect space for a playroom, bonus room or office. There is plumbing already roughed in for an additional bathroom on the third floor! Spend your days in your private outdoor oasis! The Inground, HEATED, fiberglass POOL is a summer hit! Surrounded by intentionally crafted foliage, extensive hardscaping and estate fencing! Keep the grounds looking perfect with your 13-zone sprinkler system. The home also features a security system for added peace of mind and is located in an HOA community that offers access to tennis courts, a clubhouse, two pools, bike paths, two gyms and the common areas. Don't miss your opportunity to own this stunning home! NEWER roof, NEWER furnace and AC. Over $250k in improvements over the last few years! The whole home is wired with speakers and hard-wired security features-Ready to go! Located within 25 minutes to Atlantic City International Airport, upscale dining and shore points within a 25 minute drive! 5 minute walk to the Historical Smithville Village! Schedule your showing today. ** Please do not show up to the home without a confirmed appointment. Listing agent must be present for all showings. **
7 Bedroom Home in Linwood - $1,750,000
Magnificent home with panoramic views of the Linwood Country Club, bay, and beautiful skylines. This home boasts 7 bedrooms, 8 & 1/2 baths (w/ a possible 9th). The first floor has a large living room w/ fireplace, in-law suite, office w/ built-in bookshelves, 2 & 1/2 baths and formal dining area. The 2nd floor has a large owner’s suite w fireplace and 2 walk in closets luxurious bath w/ sauna system connected to the shower and 4 additional bedroom/bth suites. The 3rd floor has a large bedroom that runs across the whole house, and a room w/ plumbing for the 9th bth. The surround sound system runs through the house and is controlled through 5 screens in different places to play music recorded or directly from the internet inside the house and outside in the pool. House has 5 a/c, heat & A/C zones and 2 extra hot water heaters for guests. Outside, the property backs right up to the Golf course on a very quiet cul-de sac. Large lot 150x125 irr. Additionally, the house has a pool (currently covered with decking that can be removed) jacuzzi, pool house w kitchen and bathroom. 2 car garage and oversized driveway for extra parking. Another bonus is the sprinkler system is fed by water from a well. Beautiful large deck overlooking the golf course and large fenced backyard makes this the perfect place to enjoy outside entertaining. Great location! 10 minutes to the Beach, or you can hit the links for a quick round of golf. Short driving distance to Margate, Ventnor, Longport, AC, OC, bars, restaurants, shopping & grocery stores. And of course, the Linwood school system is one of the best in NJ!
8 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $3,999,000
Experience luxury oceanfront living like never before in this newly built custom residence located in the prestigious St. Leonard's Tract. This magnificent home boasts an unprecedented 8 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, making it perfect for a large family or those who enjoy entertaining guests. Wake up every morning to the soothing sounds of the waves and enjoy your coffee while watching the sunrise from your private house or take a stroll down to the iconic Ventnor Pier, the longest state ocean pier, just a few steps away. Built with the finest materials and craftsmanship, this home features a durable and long-lasting white Hardi Plank siding, custom Anderson black windows, gorgeous mahogany soffits, and a stunning swimming pool with an oasis outdoor entertainment area. Inside, you'll find luxurious amenities too numerous to list. Highlights include two grand master suites with spectacular views, a gourmet kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances such as Sub Zero and Wolf, high-end quartz countertops, a custom 4-stop elevator, spacious open floor plan, custom carpentry, 3 separate HVAC and AC systems, and plenty of decks and off-street parking. Don't miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase a unique oceanfront property that your family can enjoy for generations to come. As the saying goes, they aren't making any more oceanfront properties, so act now and make this masterpiece your own.
