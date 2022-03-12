MAAC teams compete for video game glory at Showboat

ATLANTIC CITY — While their brothers and sisters in basketball sought championship glory at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, a MAAC tournament of a different sort was taking place up the Boardwalk.

The 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Esports Championship was held over three days at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel, with a few teams winning it all at the finals Saturday.

Esports are competitive video gaming. College teams in the MAAC compete throughout the season in the games "League of Legends," "Overwatch," "Rocket League" and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" to get to the championship.

"It's similar to traditional sports. They have a league, a season and then the championship, which is a great opportunity for them to play in person against each other," said Kiernan Ensor, head of esports consulting for the MAAC.

The competition kicked off Thursday with the quarterfinals. Thursday's winners advanced to semifinals Friday, and the finals were held Saturday.

Thomas Famularo, founder of Marist Esports who graduated in 2019, was there Friday supporting the current team during the "Overwatch" semifinals against Siena College. Marist College defeated Siena and advanced to the finals.

Famularo said he started the team with his friend about four years ago, and they originally had trouble generating support from the school.

"We slowly started to win some tournaments and talked to people in charge at the school, and they finally started to support us. It went pretty quickly from that up to what we have now — teams that are dominating multiple games," Famularo said.

Saturday's finals started off with Quinnipiac University taking the title of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" champions after defeating Siena. The "Overwatch" finals between Marist and Iona College followed at 12:45 p.m., followed in turn by the "League of Legends" finals at 3.

Marist defeated Iona, defending its championship title. The team won in both the 2020 and 2021 championships, which were held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like the basketball tournament, they originally were supposed to be held in the city.

Plenty of fans were present for the finals, which were held in the Showboat's Bourbon Room, formerly the House of Blues.

Brian Vescio and his wife, Constanca, were there to cheer on their son Marcus, a sophomore on Marist's "Overwatch" team.

"This is the first live event we've been to, so it's very exciting, but he's been in a lot of other competitions before," said Vescio, of West Nyack, New York.

The game was intense, with Marist taking an early lead, but Iona fans in the audience eagerly cheered "Winnable! Winnable!" between rounds.

Marist won in an exciting finish that had fans leaping for joy as players hugged in celebration on stage.

Matthew Ong, 19, of Hopewell Junction, New York, won the MVP award for the "Overwatch" game.

"It's really crazy. I didn't expect this at all, and I'm just really happy I was able to do this," Ong said.

Ong, a freshman at Marist, said the experience of the championship weekend was "really interesting and really fun."

"We have lots of scrims and practice a ton on our own. We play competitive and try to get in as many scrims as we can against the high-level players across the game," Ong said.

The team was happy to finally be there in person this year, Ong said.

