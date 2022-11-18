Luxury condos planned for the former Atlantic Club site

ATLANTIC CITY — Developers of the Boardwalk property that once housed the Atlantic Club Casino say the building will be renovated into luxury condominiums.

Rocco Sebastiani, the principal for Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the New York investment and construction firm that owns the Boardwalk property, said plans are in the works to renovate the old casino property, which closed more than eight years ago.

The city just needs to approve certain site plans, said Sebastiani.

Despite the plans, the property still has eight existing tax liens against it as of Thursday, said city spokesperson, Alexxus Young.

If liens are not addressed they will go up for sale on Dec. 16, Young said.

Over the last year the owners have had various tax liens against it. But Sebastiani said he's filed for tax appeals for the last three years, and was anticipating receiving at least $2 million in refunds for 2020, 2021, and 2022 once the appeals were successful.

Sebastiani said more specific plans would be revealed by early January. No timetable was given on how long construction would take or when plans would be available.

But the site at 3400 Pacific Ave. that also housed the former Golden Nugget casino will not be used for gaming and gambling, due to a deed restriction that prevents the property from operating as a casino.

The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and was purchased by Florida-based TJM Properties four months later for $13.5 million from an affiliate of the Caesars Entertainment Corp.

TJM sold the property to Colosseo in 2019. The former Atlantic Club is on Boston Avenue and the Boardwalk near Stockton University’s Atlantic City campus.

TJM said they sold the shuttered casino-hotel to Colosseo because they wanted to find a buyer who could realize the potential of the former Atlantic Club.

At one time, Stockton University was interested in purchasing the Atlantic Club in 2018, but that deal fell through. Stockton wanted the nine-level parking garage but planned to demolish the casino and hotel properties.

Over the years the site has seen several different proposals.

In 2017, a Ventnor development group wanted to buy the casino and turn it into a water park, but the plan died.

Another deal collapsed a year earlier when Pennsylvania-based Endeavor Property Group could not secure funding to buy the property.

The former Atlantic Club over the years was operated as the Golden Nugget, Bally’s Grand, The Grand, Atlantic City Hilton and ACH.