Luxury condos planned for former Atlantic Club site

ATLANTIC CITY — Developers of the Boardwalk property that once housed the Atlantic Club Casino Hotel say the building will be renovated into luxury condominiums.

Rocco Sebastiani, the principal for Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the New York investment and construction firm that owns the Boardwalk property, said plans are in the works to renovate the old casino property, which closed more than eight years ago.

The city just needs to approve certain site plans, Sebastiani said.

Despite the plans, the property still has eight existing tax liens against it as of Thursday, said city spokesperson Alexxus Young.

If the liens are not addressed they will go up for sale Dec. 16, Young said.

Over the past year, the property has had various tax liens against it. But Sebastiani said he's filed for tax appeals for the past three years, and was anticipating receiving at least $2 million in refunds for 2020, 2021 and 2022 once the appeals were successful.

Sebastiani said more specific plans would be revealed by early January. No timetable was given on how long construction would take or when plans would be available.

But the site at 3400 Pacific Ave. will not be used for gaming and gambling, due to a deed restriction that prevents the property from operating as a casino.

The Atlantic Club closed in January 2014 and was purchased by Florida-based TJM Properties four months later for $13.5 million from an affiliate of Caesars Entertainment Corp.

TJM sold the property to Colosseo in 2019. The company said it sold the shuttered casino-hotel to Colosseo because it wanted to find a buyer who could realize the potential of the former Atlantic Club.

At one time, Stockton University was interested in purchasing the Atlantic Club, which is located near its expanding city campus, but that deal fell through. Stockton wanted the nine-level parking garage but planned to demolish the casino and hotel properties.

Over the years, the site has been the subject of several different proposals.

In 2017, a Ventnor development group wanted to buy the property and turn it into a water park, but the plan died.

Another deal collapsed a year earlier when Pennsylvania-based Endeavor Property Group could not secure funding to buy the property.

Before it was the Atlantic Club, the casino hotel operated as Golden Nugget, Bally’s Grand, The Grand, Atlantic City Hilton and ACH.