Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen to headline upcoming Atlantic City country music festival

Wallen is known for several chart-topping hits, including "7 Summers."

A full lineup for the event was posted to the festival's Facebook page Friday morning.

“TidalWave Music Festival is an experience we’ve been curating for a long time," said Brian O’Connell, president of Country Touring at Live Nation, in a statement Friday. “We knew we wanted to bring our country music festival concept to the North East coast, but the location had to be just right."

Two stages are planned for the festival, the event's organizers said in a news release. Additional acts for the second stage are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The TidalWave Music Festival is the newest addition to similar country music festivals around the country, including Watershed, in George, Washington, and the Tortuga Music Festival, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Three-day passes for the festival go on sale 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at tidalwavefest.com.

