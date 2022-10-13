 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lucy the Elephant's repairs should be finished soon, CEO says

Lucy the Elephant

Margate attraction Lucy the Elephant is still under renovations until August, the latest. 

 Selena Vazquez, Staff Writer

MARGATE — Lucy the Elephant should be reappearing in November or December to see her beloved fans, the Save Lucy Committee said Thursday. 

Lucy has been hidden behind drapes while her caregivers are spending nearly $1 million to rehabilitate the famous roadside attraction. Lucy the Elephant has been a popular Downbeach landmark since the late 19th century.

"Lucy is now in month 13 of what was supposed to be an eight-month project," CEO Richard Helfant said Thursday.

The exact date of Lucy’s “shower” will be announced soon, he added.

City firefighters will give the elephant a bath before the scaffolding covering her is ready for removal, which will help detect leaks in the structure, Helfant said.

Originally opened for beachside guests and homeowners as "Elephant Bazaar" by Philadelphia architect James Lafferty in the 1880s, the giant animal sculpture has been gifted grants from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund administered by the New Jersey Historic Trust, as well as the Save America’s Treasures Grant Program administered by the National Park Service totaling $1.2 million. 

Over-budget costs were covered by a fundraiser.

Setbacks plagued the project's timeline, including weather issues, sprinkler malfunction that flooded Lucy's interior and supply chain issues affecting the United States, Helfant said.

Crews will dismantle the scaffolding for about two weeks, after which the community will host an unveiling ceremony.

