 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lucy The Elephant's birthday party cancelled due to restoration work

  • 0
Remembering Edwin Carpenter at Lucy the Elephant_8604.JPG

Family and friends gathered in front of Lucy the Elephant on Saturday, June 25, 2022, to remember Edwin Carpenter, whose efforts helped save Lucy in the 1970s. Carpenter died in November. (JOHN RUSSO / Staff Writer)

MARGATE — New Jersey's beloved seaside elephant, unfortunately, won't have a 141st birthday bash this year.

Because of ongoing restoration work to Lucy The Elephant, a celebratory party won't take place, Executive Director Richard Helfant said in a news release on Monday.

“This was a difficult decision”, Helfant said in a statement.

Lucy, who's also known as "America's Oldest Roadside Attraction," has been undergoing restoration efforts to her exterior.

This undertaking was expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but due to supply chain and weather issues, the work won’t be finished until late August. Lucy's committee is planning a grand unveiling ceremony around Labor Day, Helfant said.

"The party usually costs the non-profit in excess of $10,000, and we just weren’t sure we would break even while the famous monument is in its final months of a $2.1 million exterior restoration project," Helfant said.

People are also reading…

While the birthday bash has been nixed, Of course, commemorative t-shirts will be on sale, and Lucy's younger fans up to age 12 will receive a free coloring book and crayons.

Cupcakes will also be given as a small token for Lucy's visitors, Helfant said.

Despite the restoration, Lucy is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Steve Bannon, key Trump ally, says he's willing to testify at Jan. 6 committee

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News