Lucy The Elephant's birthday party cancelled due to restoration work

MARGATE — New Jersey's beloved seaside elephant, unfortunately, won't have a 141st birthday bash this year.

Because of ongoing restoration work to Lucy The Elephant, a celebratory party won't take place, Executive Director Richard Helfant said in a news release on Monday.

“This was a difficult decision”, Helfant said in a statement.

Lucy, who's also known as "America's Oldest Roadside Attraction," has been undergoing restoration efforts to her exterior.

This undertaking was expected to be completed by Memorial Day, but due to supply chain and weather issues, the work won’t be finished until late August. Lucy's committee is planning a grand unveiling ceremony around Labor Day, Helfant said.

"The party usually costs the non-profit in excess of $10,000, and we just weren’t sure we would break even while the famous monument is in its final months of a $2.1 million exterior restoration project," Helfant said.

While the birthday bash has been nixed, Of course, commemorative t-shirts will be on sale, and Lucy's younger fans up to age 12 will receive a free coloring book and crayons.

Cupcakes will also be given as a small token for Lucy's visitors, Helfant said.

Despite the restoration, Lucy is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.