Lucy the Elephant wins $500,000 grant for renovations from the National Park Service

MARGATE — The National Park Service recently announced that Lucy the Elephant was awarded a $500,000 grant for exterior restoration.

The grant will go towards Lucy's nine-month-long, multimillion-dollar makeover that was launched last month.

“We are thrilled to receive this Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service," Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee said in a statement. "This award signifies the importance of Lucy on a national level, and it will go a long way toward completing our restoration project.”

The six-story elephant’s metal skin is being replaced after it was discovered that more than 50% of it was deteriorated beyond repair, the committee has said.

On Sept. 20, Lucy closed and weatherproof scaffolding was installed around her. She is anticipated to reopen Memorial Day weekend 2022.

The Save America’s Treasures grant program seeks to preserve and rehabilitate some of the most significant and iconic American structures and collections.