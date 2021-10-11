Lucy the Elephant wins $500,000 grant for renovations from the National Park Service

MARGATE — The National Park Service recently announced that Lucy the Elephant was awarded a $500,000 grant for exterior restoration.
The grant will go towards Lucy's nine-month-long, multimillion-dollar makeover that was launched last month.
“We are thrilled to receive this Save America’s Treasures grant from the National Park Service," Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee said in a statement. "This award signifies the importance of Lucy on a national level, and it will go a long way toward completing our restoration project.”
The six-story elephant’s metal skin is being replaced after it was discovered that more than 50% of it was deteriorated beyond repair, the committee has said.
On Sept. 20, Lucy closed and weatherproof scaffolding was installed around her. She is anticipated to reopen Memorial Day weekend 2022.
The Save America’s Treasures grant program seeks to preserve and rehabilitate some of the most significant and iconic American structures and collections.
“These grants enable educational institutions, museums, states, tribes, and local governments to preserve nationally significant historic properties and collections for future generations of Americans to experience, learn from, and enjoy,” said Shawn Benge, deputy director for the National Parks Service.
Other projects that received this funding include the Rose Bowl Stadium in California and the P.T Barnum Museum in Connecticut.
“This is an enormous financial undertaking,” Helfant noted. “We are so fortunate to have been awarded a grant ... The cost of this project is projected to be $2 million. The balance of funding will be raised by donations to the nonprofit and fundraising campaigns.”
GALLERY: Look Back at Lucy the Elephant
lucy's birthday
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Lucy The Elephant
Lucy The Elephant
Lucy The Elephant
Lucy the elephant historical-PAC0020557662
Lucy the elephant historical-PAC0020601800
Lucy the elephant historical-PAC0020601786
lucy
Lucy The Elephant historic
Lucy The Elephant historic
Lucy The Elephant historical
Lucy The Elephant historical
LUCY.77498
Lucy The Elephant historical
Lucy The Elephant Historical
Lucy The Elephant historical
Lucy The Elephant historic
Lucy The Elephant
atst lucy
lucy
Lucy the Elephant
aerial
lucy elephant paint job
Lucy The Elephant
Aerials
atst lucy
lucy the elephant historical-PAC0020403533
HEIRESS
Aerial
atst lucy
lucy
eagles cheerleaders
miss america and lucy
lucy ice bucket challenge
miss america and lucy
LUCY.63247
lucy ice bucket challenge
Contact Molly Shelly:
609-272-7241
Twitter @mollycshelly
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.