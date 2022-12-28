Lucy the Elephant unveils new look after 15-month restoration project

MARGATE — After 15 months and $2.4 million in restorations, Lucy the Elephant unveiled her new look Wednesday before a couple hundred fans.

The elephant’s caretakers held a celebration that included city resident Matt Walsh singing the “Lucy the Elephant” song and speeches from Mayor Michael Becker and Assemblyman Don Guardian, R-Atlantic. Police blocked off the streets around Lucy to accommodate the crowd.

“To know Lucy, to see her here today with all these amazing people around,” said Richard Helfant, executive director of the Save Lucy Committee, the nonprofit that looks after her. “It’s incredible.”

After the unveiling, a light show showered the historic pachyderm.

America’s oldest roadside attraction had been covered up with weatherproof scaffolding since September 2021. From being next to the ocean for 140 years, a rusted Lucy needed a new metal skin, along with a fresh paint job.

More than 50% of the six-story elephant’s skin was damaged beyond repair, according to Lucy’s caretakers. Lucy also needed work done on her six-story cedar frame, which had rotted.

The rehabilitation project originally was expected to cost $1.3 million and take about eight months, Helfant said. But due to a mix of inflation, supply chain issues, increased labor costs and bad weather, the work ended up costing an extra $1.1 million and taking seven additional months.

The project was funded in part by $1.2 million in grants from the Save America’s Treasures program and the New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund, which initially would have covered most costs.

Donations to the Save Lucy Committee, ticket tours and sales from Lucy’s gift shop, which remained open, also funded the project.

By May, Lucy still needed an additional $800,000 for upkeep. So a “Lucy’s Life Preserver” campaign launched by the committee looked for 800 donors who could contribute at least $1,000 each.

The committee also held a Deana Martin benefit concert earlier this month at Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

But now, Lucy is finally ready to see the tourists, locals and other passerby who make up the estimated 130,000 people a year Lucy brings to 9200 Atlantic Ave.

“Here we are, open 100%,” said Helfant. “So we can start our next project.”

Lucy is open every day through the end of the year. Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. For more information, visit lucytheelephant.org.

